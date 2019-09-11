Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Freese 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|c-Pederson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|d-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|e-Lux ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|3
|9
|
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.277
|Alberto 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Santander lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Mancini rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Núñez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|1-Williams pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Wilkerson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|b-Trumbo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ri.Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001_3
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|32x_7
|9
|0
a-walked for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wilkerson in the 7th. c-walked for Taylor in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 9th. e-lined out for Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Núñez in the 7th.
E_Taylor (10), Freese (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Barnes (12), Mancini (32), Smith Jr. (16), Hays (1). HR_Pollock (14), off Means; Villar (21), off Ferguson; Severino (12), off Kolarek. RBIs_Pollock 2 (41), Beaty (46), Smith Jr. 2 (50), Villar 3 (65), Severino 2 (43).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lux); Baltimore 3 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; Baltimore 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bellinger, Wilkerson, Santander. GIDP_Freese.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ri.Martin, Villar, Mancini).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|3.40
|May
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|4.55
|Kelly, BS, 1-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|25
|4.56
|Ferguson, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|5.13
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.45
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0.96
|Floro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.89
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|87
|3.47
|Armstrong, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.53
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. WP_Stripling, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:59. A_11,438 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.