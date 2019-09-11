Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

September 11, 2019 10:17 pm
 
1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 8
Pollock lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .260
Freese 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
c-Pederson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243
d-Beaty ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Smith dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
e-Lux ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Gyorko 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Barnes c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .201
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 9 7 3 9
Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .277
Alberto 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .320
Santander lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Mancini rf-1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277
Smith Jr. dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .236
Severino c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .255
Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Núñez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
1-Williams pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Hays cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .300
Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .213
b-Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Ri.Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Los Angeles 000 002 001_3 6 2
Baltimore 010 001 32x_7 9 0

a-walked for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wilkerson in the 7th. c-walked for Taylor in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 9th. e-lined out for Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 7th.

E_Taylor (10), Freese (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Barnes (12), Mancini (32), Smith Jr. (16), Hays (1). HR_Pollock (14), off Means; Villar (21), off Ferguson; Severino (12), off Kolarek. RBIs_Pollock 2 (41), Beaty (46), Smith Jr. 2 (50), Villar 3 (65), Severino 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lux); Baltimore 3 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; Baltimore 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Wilkerson, Santander. GIDP_Freese.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ri.Martin, Villar, Mancini).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 3 3 1 1 0 2 37 3.40
May 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 4.55
Kelly, BS, 1-6 1 1 1 1 1 3 25 4.56
Ferguson, L, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 11 5.13
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.45
Kolarek 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 11 0.96
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.89
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 87 3.47
Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 4.53
Givens 1 1 1 1 1 1 32 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. WP_Stripling, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:59. A_11,438 (45,971).

