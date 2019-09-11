Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 2 8 Pollock lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .260 Freese 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 c-Pederson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243 d-Beaty ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Smith dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 e-Lux ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Gyorko 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Barnes c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .201

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 9 7 3 9 Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .277 Alberto 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .320 Santander lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Mancini rf-1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277 Smith Jr. dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .236 Severino c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .255 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172 a-Núñez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 1-Williams pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Hays cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .300 Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .213 b-Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Ri.Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196

Los Angeles 000 002 001_3 6 2 Baltimore 010 001 32x_7 9 0

a-walked for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wilkerson in the 7th. c-walked for Taylor in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 9th. e-lined out for Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 7th.

E_Taylor (10), Freese (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Barnes (12), Mancini (32), Smith Jr. (16), Hays (1). HR_Pollock (14), off Means; Villar (21), off Ferguson; Severino (12), off Kolarek. RBIs_Pollock 2 (41), Beaty (46), Smith Jr. 2 (50), Villar 3 (65), Severino 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lux); Baltimore 3 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; Baltimore 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Wilkerson, Santander. GIDP_Freese.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ri.Martin, Villar, Mancini).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 3 3 1 1 0 2 37 3.40 May 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 4.55 Kelly, BS, 1-6 1 1 1 1 1 3 25 4.56 Ferguson, L, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 11 5.13 Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.45 Kolarek 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 11 0.96 Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.89

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 87 3.47 Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 4.53 Givens 1 1 1 1 1 1 32 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. WP_Stripling, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:59. A_11,438 (45,971).

