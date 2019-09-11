Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

September 11, 2019 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 7 9 7
Pollock lf 4 1 2 2 Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 3
Freese 1b 4 0 1 0 Alberto 3b 3 1 1 0
Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 Santander lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Pederson ph 0 1 0 0 Mancini rf-1b 4 1 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Smith Jr. dh 4 1 2 2
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 Severino c 4 1 1 2
Beaty ph 1 0 1 1 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Núñez ph 0 0 0 0
Smith dh 3 0 0 0 Williams pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Lux ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Hays cf 4 1 3 0
Gyorko 3b 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0
Barnes c 2 1 1 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0
Ri.Martin ss 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 002 001 3
Baltimore 010 001 32x 7

E_Taylor (10), Freese (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Barnes (12), Mancini (32), Smith Jr. (16), Hays (1). HR_Pollock (14), Villar (21), Severino (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 3 1 1 0 2
May 2 1 0 0 1 2
Kelly BS,1-6 1 1 1 1 1 3
Ferguson L,1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kolarek 1-3 1 2 1 0 0
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Means 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 6
Armstrong W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1 1 1 1 1

WP_Stripling, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.

Advertisement

T_2:59. A_11,438 (45,971).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate