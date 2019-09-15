Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

September 15, 2019
 
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 39 2 12 2
Villar ss 4 1 1 2 Reyes lf 5 0 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 H.Castro cf 5 1 3 0
Santander cf-lf 4 0 1 2 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 1
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 Beckham ph 1 0 0 0
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 C.Stewart dh 5 0 1 0
Hays ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0
Alberto 2b 5 2 2 1 Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 2 Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0
D.Stewart rf 5 2 2 1 Greiner c 4 0 3 1
Sisco c 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0
Severino ph-c 2 1 1 0
Baltimore 013 002 020 8
Detroit 110 000 000 2

LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 11. 2B_Mercer (15), Demeritte (6). 3B_Smith Jr. (3). HR_Ruiz (11). SB_Villar (35).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski W,3-8 5 8 2 2 0 2
Phillips 1 1 0 0 1 3
Tan.Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tay.Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Jackson L,2-5 5 7 5 5 2 5
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Hall 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 2
Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Jackson (Sisco). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_15,688 (41,297).

