Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|2
|12
|2
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Santander cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Stewart dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Stewart rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Sisco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|013
|002
|020
|—
|8
|Detroit
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 11. 2B_Mercer (15), Demeritte (6). 3B_Smith Jr. (3). HR_Ruiz (11). SB_Villar (35).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski W,3-8
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tan.Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tay.Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson L,2-5
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hall
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Soto
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Jackson (Sisco). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:11. A_15,688 (41,297).
