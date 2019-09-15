Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 12 8 5 8 Villar ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .276 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Santander cf-lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .271 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .239 b-Hays ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Alberto 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .317 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .237 D.Stewart rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .235 Sisco c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 a-Severino ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .262

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 2 12 2 1 10 Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .299 H.Castro cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .305 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .280 c-Beckham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 C.Stewart dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .247 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Greiner c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .202 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224

Baltimore 013 002 020_8 12 0 Detroit 110 000 000_2 12 0

a-singled for Sisco in the 6th. b-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mercer in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 11. 2B_Mercer (15), Demeritte (6). 3B_Smith Jr. (3). HR_Ruiz (11), off Jackson. RBIs_D.Stewart (7), Alberto (48), Ruiz 2 (41), Villar 2 (67), Santander 2 (53), Mercer (19), Greiner (19). SB_Villar (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mancini 2, Hays); Detroit 4 (Hicks, Mercer, Reyes, C.Stewart). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 12; Detroit 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Beckham.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, W, 3-8 5 8 2 2 0 2 84 5.38 Phillips 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 7.43 Tan.Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.43 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.06 Tay.Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 18.78

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, L, 2-5 5 7 5 5 2 5 92 8.58 Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.24 Hall 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 2 44 8.85 Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.91

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Soto 3-0. HBP_Jackson (Sisco). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_15,688 (41,297).

