Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

September 15, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 12 8 5 8
Villar ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .276
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Santander cf-lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .271
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .239
b-Hays ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Alberto 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .317
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .237
D.Stewart rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .235
Sisco c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
a-Severino ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 2 12 2 1 10
Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .299
H.Castro cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .305
Mercer 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .280
c-Beckham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
C.Stewart dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .247
Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Greiner c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .202
W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224
Baltimore 013 002 020_8 12 0
Detroit 110 000 000_2 12 0

a-singled for Sisco in the 6th. b-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mercer in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 11. 2B_Mercer (15), Demeritte (6). 3B_Smith Jr. (3). HR_Ruiz (11), off Jackson. RBIs_D.Stewart (7), Alberto (48), Ruiz 2 (41), Villar 2 (67), Santander 2 (53), Mercer (19), Greiner (19). SB_Villar (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mancini 2, Hays); Detroit 4 (Hicks, Mercer, Reyes, C.Stewart). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 12; Detroit 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Beckham.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, W, 3-8 5 8 2 2 0 2 84 5.38
Phillips 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 7.43
Tan.Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.43
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.06
Tay.Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 18.78
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, L, 2-5 5 7 5 5 2 5 92 8.58
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.24
Hall 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 2 44 8.85
Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.91

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Soto 3-0. HBP_Jackson (Sisco). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_15,688 (41,297).

