Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|5
|8
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Santander cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.271
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|b-Hays ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Alberto 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|D.Stewart rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Sisco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|a-Severino ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|2
|12
|2
|1
|10
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|H.Castro cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|c-Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|C.Stewart dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Baltimore
|013
|002
|020_8
|12
|0
|Detroit
|110
|000
|000_2
|12
|0
a-singled for Sisco in the 6th. b-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mercer in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 11. 2B_Mercer (15), Demeritte (6). 3B_Smith Jr. (3). HR_Ruiz (11), off Jackson. RBIs_D.Stewart (7), Alberto (48), Ruiz 2 (41), Villar 2 (67), Santander 2 (53), Mercer (19), Greiner (19). SB_Villar (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mancini 2, Hays); Detroit 4 (Hicks, Mercer, Reyes, C.Stewart). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 12; Detroit 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Beckham.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, W, 3-8
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|84
|5.38
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|7.43
|Tan.Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.43
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.06
|Tay.Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|18.78
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 2-5
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|92
|8.58
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.24
|Hall
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|44
|8.85
|Soto
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.91
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Soto 3-0. HBP_Jackson (Sisco). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:11. A_15,688 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.