Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Barcelona loans midfielder Rafinha to Celta Vigo

September 2, 2019 3:43 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says midfielder Rafinha has agreed to sign a one-year contract extension until June 2021 and to be loaned for this season to Spanish rival Celta Vigo.

Barcelona said on Monday that Celta will cover Rafinha’s salary and pay the Spanish champions a possible 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) depending on certain unspecified conditions.

The 26-year-old Rafinha played on loan at Celta Vigo in 2013-14, performing exceptionally well before returning to Barcelona.

Injuries and stiff competition for minutes, however, have limited his appearances.

Rafinha’s brother, Thiago, plays for Bayern Munich.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

