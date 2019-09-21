Barker accounts for 4 TDs, Troy rolls past Akron for 2nd win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Barker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Troy dominated the final three quarters to roll to a 35-7 victory over Akron on Saturday.

Troy (2-1) opened the scoring when Barker passed to AJ Lewis from the 8. Akron responded when Kato Nelson nailed Maverick Wolfley on a 21-yard scoring strike with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. It was all Troy after that as Barker passed to Khalil McClain for one score and ran it in from the 9 for another to take a 21-7 lead at the break. DK Billingsley crashed in from the 1 early in the third quarter and Barker tossed to Bret Clark from the 11 for another score late in the third.

Barker finished with 202 yards passing and 42 yards on the ground. Billingsley totaled 101 yards on 21 carries.

Nelson led Akron (0-4), throwing for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Troy will open Sun Belt Conference play against Arkansas State next Saturday. The Zips will face Massachusetts next week.

