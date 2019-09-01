All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|90
|48
|.652
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|51-21
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|80
|58
|.580
|10
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|37-31
|43-27
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|15½
|5
|7-3
|W-1
|34-34
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|83
|.399
|35
|24½
|3-7
|L-1
|27-42
|28-41
|Baltimore
|45
|91
|.331
|44
|33½
|5-5
|L-2
|22-46
|23-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|39-29
|45-23
|Cleveland
|79
|58
|.577
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|41-27
|38-31
|Chicago
|60
|76
|.441
|24
|18½
|3-7
|L-6
|33-35
|27-41
|Kansas City
|49
|89
|.355
|36
|30½
|4-6
|W-2
|27-43
|22-46
|Detroit
|40
|94
|.299
|43
|37½
|2-8
|L-1
|18-48
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|89
|49
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|51-17
|38-32
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|10
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|43-26
|35-32
|Texas
|67
|71
|.486
|22
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-29
|27-42
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|24
|14½
|2-8
|L-1
|35-34
|30-39
|Seattle
|58
|80
|.420
|31
|21½
|4-6
|W-1
|29-40
|29-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|84
|54
|.609
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|42-27
|42-27
|Washington
|77
|58
|.570
|5½
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|40-27
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|70
|65
|.519
|12½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|41-31
|29-34
|New York
|69
|67
|.507
|14
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|37-27
|32-40
|Miami
|48
|88
|.353
|35
|25
|3-7
|L-3
|28-43
|20-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-25
|33-35
|Chicago
|73
|63
|.537
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|45-24
|28-39
|Milwaukee
|70
|66
|.515
|6
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|39-29
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|64
|73
|.467
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-31
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|60
|77
|.438
|16½
|13½
|8-2
|W-4
|29-37
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|89
|50
|.640
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|52-18
|37-32
|Arizona
|70
|67
|.511
|18
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|33-33
|37-34
|San Francisco
|66
|70
|.485
|21½
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|30-38
|36-32
|San Diego
|64
|72
|.471
|23½
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|31-37
|33-35
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|29½
|15
|1-9
|L-6
|34-35
|25-44
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
