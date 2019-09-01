All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 90 48 .652 _ _ 7-3 W-2 51-21 39-27 Tampa Bay 80 58 .580 10 _ 6-4 W-4 37-31 43-27 Boston 74 63 .540 15½ 5 7-3 W-1 34-34 40-29 Toronto 55 83 .399 35 24½ 3-7 L-1 27-42 28-41 Baltimore 45 91 .331 44 33½ 5-5 L-2 22-46 23-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 84 52 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-1 39-29 45-23 Cleveland 79 58 .577 5½ _ 5-5 L-3 41-27 38-31 Chicago 60 76 .441 24 18½ 3-7 L-6 33-35 27-41 Kansas City 49 89 .355 36 30½ 4-6 W-2 27-43 22-46 Detroit 40 94 .299 43 37½ 2-8 L-1 18-48 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 89 49 .645 _ _ 8-2 W-1 51-17 38-32 Oakland 78 58 .574 10 ½ 5-5 L-2 43-26 35-32 Texas 67 71 .486 22 12½ 4-6 L-1 40-29 27-42 Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24 14½ 2-8 L-1 35-34 30-39 Seattle 58 80 .420 31 21½ 4-6 W-1 29-40 29-40

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 84 54 .609 _ _ 8-2 W-4 42-27 42-27 Washington 77 58 .570 5½ _ 9-1 W-4 40-27 37-31 Philadelphia 70 65 .519 12½ 2½ 5-5 W-1 41-31 29-34 New York 69 67 .507 14 4 3-7 L-1 37-27 32-40 Miami 48 88 .353 35 25 3-7 L-3 28-43 20-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 76 60 .559 _ _ 8-2 L-1 43-25 33-35 Chicago 73 63 .537 3 _ 5-5 L-2 45-24 28-39 Milwaukee 70 66 .515 6 3 6-4 W-2 39-29 31-37 Cincinnati 64 73 .467 12½ 9½ 4-6 W-1 37-31 27-42 Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 16½ 13½ 8-2 W-4 29-37 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 89 50 .640 _ _ 4-6 W-1 52-18 37-32 Arizona 70 67 .511 18 3½ 6-4 L-1 33-33 37-34 San Francisco 66 70 .485 21½ 7 3-7 L-2 30-38 36-32 San Diego 64 72 .471 23½ 9 5-5 W-2 31-37 33-35 Colorado 59 79 .428 29½ 15 1-9 L-6 34-35 25-44

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

