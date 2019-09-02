All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 90 49 .647 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-22 39-27 Tampa Bay 81 58 .583 9 _ 6-4 W-5 38-31 43-27 Boston 74 63 .540 15 5½ 7-3 W-1 34-34 40-29 Toronto 55 84 .396 35 25½ 3-7 L-2 27-42 28-42 Baltimore 45 92 .328 44 34½ 4-6 L-3 22-46 23-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 85 52 .620 _ _ 8-2 W-2 39-29 46-23 Cleveland 80 58 .580 5½ _ 6-4 W-1 42-27 38-31 Chicago 60 77 .438 25 19½ 2-8 L-7 33-35 27-42 Kansas City 49 89 .355 36½ 31 4-6 W-2 27-43 22-46 Detroit 40 95 .296 44 38½ 2-8 L-2 18-49 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 90 49 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-2 51-17 39-32 Oakland 78 58 .574 10½ 1 5-5 L-2 43-26 35-32 Texas 68 71 .489 22 12½ 5-5 W-1 40-29 28-42 Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24½ 15 2-8 L-1 35-34 30-39 Seattle 58 81 .417 32 22½ 3-7 L-1 29-40 29-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 85 54 .612 _ _ 8-2 W-5 43-27 42-27 Washington 77 59 .566 6½ _ 8-2 L-1 40-28 37-31 Philadelphia 71 65 .522 12½ 2½ 5-5 W-2 41-31 30-34 New York 70 67 .511 14 4 3-7 W-1 37-27 33-40 Miami 48 88 .353 35½ 25½ 3-7 L-3 28-43 20-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 77 60 .562 _ _ 8-2 W-1 44-25 33-35 Chicago 74 63 .540 3 _ 5-5 W-1 46-24 28-39 Milwaukee 70 67 .511 7 4 5-5 L-1 39-30 31-37 Cincinnati 64 74 .464 13½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 37-32 27-42 Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 17 14 8-2 W-4 29-37 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 90 50 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 53-18 37-32 Arizona 71 67 .514 18 3½ 7-3 W-1 34-33 37-34 San Francisco 66 71 .482 22½ 8 3-7 L-3 30-38 36-33 San Diego 64 73 .467 24½ 10 5-5 L-1 31-37 33-36 Colorado 59 80 .424 30½ 16 1-9 L-7 34-35 25-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

