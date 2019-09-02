All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|90
|49
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-22
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|81
|58
|.583
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|38-31
|43-27
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|15
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|34-34
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|84
|.396
|35
|25½
|3-7
|L-2
|27-42
|28-42
|Baltimore
|45
|92
|.328
|44
|34½
|4-6
|L-3
|22-46
|23-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|85
|52
|.620
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|39-29
|46-23
|Cleveland
|80
|58
|.580
|5½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|42-27
|38-31
|Chicago
|60
|77
|.438
|25
|19½
|2-8
|L-7
|33-35
|27-42
|Kansas City
|49
|89
|.355
|36½
|31
|4-6
|W-2
|27-43
|22-46
|Detroit
|40
|95
|.296
|44
|38½
|2-8
|L-2
|18-49
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|90
|49
|.647
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|51-17
|39-32
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|10½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|43-26
|35-32
|Texas
|68
|71
|.489
|22
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-29
|28-42
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|24½
|15
|2-8
|L-1
|35-34
|30-39
|Seattle
|58
|81
|.417
|32
|22½
|3-7
|L-1
|29-40
|29-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|85
|54
|.612
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|43-27
|42-27
|Washington
|77
|59
|.566
|6½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-28
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|71
|65
|.522
|12½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|41-31
|30-34
|New York
|70
|67
|.511
|14
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|37-27
|33-40
|Miami
|48
|88
|.353
|35½
|25½
|3-7
|L-3
|28-43
|20-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|77
|60
|.562
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|44-25
|33-35
|Chicago
|74
|63
|.540
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|46-24
|28-39
|Milwaukee
|70
|67
|.511
|7
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|39-30
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|64
|74
|.464
|13½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-32
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|60
|77
|.438
|17
|14
|8-2
|W-4
|29-37
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|53-18
|37-32
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|18
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|34-33
|37-34
|San Francisco
|66
|71
|.482
|22½
|8
|3-7
|L-3
|30-38
|36-33
|San Diego
|64
|73
|.467
|24½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|31-37
|33-36
|Colorado
|59
|80
|.424
|30½
|16
|1-9
|L-7
|34-35
|25-45
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
