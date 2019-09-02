Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 2, 2019 5:09 pm
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 90 49 .647 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-22 39-27
Tampa Bay 81 58 .583 9 _ 6-4 W-5 38-31 43-27
Boston 74 63 .540 15 7-3 W-1 34-34 40-29
Toronto 55 84 .396 35 25½ 3-7 L-2 27-42 28-42
Baltimore 45 92 .328 44 34½ 4-6 L-3 22-46 23-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 85 52 .620 _ _ 8-2 W-2 39-29 46-23
Cleveland 80 58 .580 _ 6-4 W-1 42-27 38-31
Chicago 60 77 .438 25 19½ 2-8 L-7 33-35 27-42
Kansas City 49 89 .355 36½ 31 4-6 W-2 27-43 22-46
Detroit 40 95 .296 44 38½ 2-8 L-2 18-49 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 90 49 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-2 51-17 39-32
Oakland 78 58 .574 10½ 1 5-5 L-2 43-26 35-32
Texas 68 71 .489 22 12½ 5-5 W-1 40-29 28-42
Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24½ 15 2-8 L-1 35-34 30-39
Seattle 58 81 .417 32 22½ 3-7 L-1 29-40 29-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 85 54 .612 _ _ 8-2 W-5 43-27 42-27
Washington 77 59 .566 _ 8-2 L-1 40-28 37-31
Philadelphia 71 65 .522 12½ 5-5 W-2 41-31 30-34
New York 70 67 .511 14 4 3-7 W-1 37-27 33-40
Miami 48 88 .353 35½ 25½ 3-7 L-3 28-43 20-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 77 60 .562 _ _ 8-2 W-1 44-25 33-35
Chicago 74 63 .540 3 _ 5-5 W-1 46-24 28-39
Milwaukee 70 67 .511 7 4 5-5 L-1 39-30 31-37
Cincinnati 64 74 .464 13½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 37-32 27-42
Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 17 14 8-2 W-4 29-37 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 90 50 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 53-18 37-32
Arizona 71 67 .514 18 7-3 W-1 34-33 37-34
San Francisco 66 71 .482 22½ 8 3-7 L-3 30-38 36-33
San Diego 64 73 .467 24½ 10 5-5 L-1 31-37 33-36
Colorado 59 80 .424 30½ 16 1-9 L-7 34-35 25-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight