All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|91
|49
|.650
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-22
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|9½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-32
|43-27
|Boston
|74
|64
|.536
|16
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|34-35
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|85
|.393
|36
|25½
|3-7
|L-3
|27-42
|28-43
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|.331
|44½
|34
|5-5
|L-1
|22-46
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|86
|52
|.623
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|39-29
|47-23
|Cleveland
|80
|59
|.576
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-28
|38-31
|Chicago
|61
|77
|.442
|25
|18½
|2-8
|W-1
|33-35
|28-42
|Kansas City
|50
|89
|.360
|36½
|30
|5-5
|W-3
|28-43
|22-46
|Detroit
|40
|96
|.294
|45
|38½
|1-9
|L-3
|18-49
|22-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|79
|58
|.577
|9½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-26
|35-32
|Texas
|68
|72
|.486
|22
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-29
|28-43
|Los Angeles
|65
|74
|.468
|24½
|15
|2-8
|L-2
|35-34
|30-40
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|32
|22½
|3-7
|L-2
|29-40
|29-42
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|86
|54
|.614
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|44-27
|42-27
|Washington
|78
|59
|.569
|6½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-28
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|72
|65
|.526
|12½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|41-31
|31-34
|New York
|70
|68
|.507
|15
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|37-27
|33-41
|Miami
|49
|88
|.358
|35½
|25½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-43
|21-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|78
|60
|.565
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|45-25
|33-35
|Chicago
|75
|63
|.543
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-24
|28-39
|Milwaukee
|71
|67
|.514
|7
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|40-30
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|64
|75
|.460
|14½
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|37-33
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|60
|78
|.435
|18
|15
|7-3
|L-1
|29-38
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|54-18
|37-32
|Arizona
|72
|67
|.518
|18
|3½
|8-2
|W-2
|35-33
|37-34
|San Francisco
|66
|72
|.478
|23½
|9
|3-7
|L-4
|30-38
|36-34
|San Diego
|64
|74
|.464
|25½
|11
|5-5
|L-2
|31-37
|33-37
|Colorado
|59
|81
|.421
|31½
|17
|1-9
|L-8
|34-35
|25-46
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.