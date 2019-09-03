Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 3, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 91 49 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-1 52-22 39-27
Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 _ 6-4 W-1 39-32 43-27
Boston 74 64 .536 16 7-3 L-1 34-35 40-29
Toronto 55 85 .393 36 25½ 3-7 L-3 27-42 28-43
Baltimore 46 93 .331 44½ 34 5-5 L-1 22-46 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 86 52 .623 _ _ 9-1 W-3 39-29 47-23
Cleveland 80 59 .576 _ 5-5 L-1 42-28 38-31
Chicago 61 77 .442 25 18½ 2-8 W-1 33-35 28-42
Kansas City 50 89 .360 36½ 30 5-5 W-3 28-43 22-46
Detroit 40 96 .294 45 38½ 1-9 L-3 18-49 22-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 90 50 .643 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-17 39-33
Oakland 79 58 .577 _ 5-5 W-1 44-26 35-32
Texas 68 72 .486 22 12½ 5-5 L-1 40-29 28-43
Los Angeles 65 74 .468 24½ 15 2-8 L-2 35-34 30-40
Seattle 58 82 .414 32 22½ 3-7 L-2 29-40 29-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 86 54 .614 _ _ 8-2 W-6 44-27 42-27
Washington 78 59 .569 _ 8-2 W-1 41-28 37-31
Philadelphia 72 65 .526 12½ 6-4 W-3 41-31 31-34
New York 70 68 .507 15 5 3-7 L-1 37-27 33-41
Miami 49 88 .358 35½ 25½ 3-7 W-1 28-43 21-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 78 60 .565 _ _ 8-2 W-2 45-25 33-35
Chicago 75 63 .543 3 _ 6-4 W-2 47-24 28-39
Milwaukee 71 67 .514 7 4 5-5 W-1 40-30 31-37
Cincinnati 64 75 .460 14½ 11½ 4-6 L-2 37-33 27-42
Pittsburgh 60 78 .435 18 15 7-3 L-1 29-38 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 91 50 .645 _ _ 5-5 W-3 54-18 37-32
Arizona 72 67 .518 18 8-2 W-2 35-33 37-34
San Francisco 66 72 .478 23½ 9 3-7 L-4 30-38 36-34
San Diego 64 74 .464 25½ 11 5-5 L-2 31-37 33-37
Colorado 59 81 .421 31½ 17 1-9 L-8 34-35 25-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

