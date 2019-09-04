All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|92
|49
|.652
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|53-22
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|10
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-32
|43-27
|Boston
|75
|64
|.540
|16
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|35-35
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|85
|.393
|36½
|26
|3-7
|L-3
|27-42
|28-43
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|.331
|45
|34½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-46
|24-47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|86
|53
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|39-29
|47-24
|Cleveland
|81
|59
|.579
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|43-28
|38-31
|Chicago
|61
|78
|.439
|25
|19½
|2-8
|L-1
|33-35
|28-43
|Kansas City
|51
|89
|.364
|35½
|30
|6-4
|W-4
|29-43
|22-46
|Detroit
|40
|97
|.292
|45
|39½
|1-9
|L-4
|18-49
|22-48
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|80
|58
|.580
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|45-26
|35-32
|Texas
|68
|73
|.482
|22½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|40-29
|28-44
|Los Angeles
|65
|75
|.464
|25
|16
|2-8
|L-3
|35-34
|30-41
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|32
|23
|3-7
|L-2
|29-40
|29-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|86
|54
|.614
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|44-27
|42-27
|Washington
|78
|60
|.565
|7
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|41-29
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|72
|66
|.522
|13
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|41-31
|31-35
|New York
|71
|68
|.511
|14½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-27
|34-41
|Miami
|49
|89
|.355
|36
|26
|3-7
|L-1
|28-43
|21-46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-26
|33-35
|Chicago
|75
|63
|.543
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-24
|28-39
|Milwaukee
|71
|67
|.514
|6½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|40-30
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|65
|75
|.464
|13½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|38-33
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|61
|78
|.439
|17
|14½
|7-3
|W-1
|30-38
|31-40
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|55-18
|37-32
|Arizona
|73
|67
|.521
|18
|3
|9-1
|W-3
|36-33
|37-34
|San Francisco
|67
|72
|.482
|23½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-38
|37-34
|San Diego
|64
|75
|.460
|26½
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|31-37
|33-38
|Colorado
|59
|82
|.418
|32½
|17½
|1-9
|L-9
|34-35
|25-47
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
Boston 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8
Arizona 4, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
