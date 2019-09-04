Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 4, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 92 49 .652 _ _ 8-2 W-2 53-22 39-27
Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 10 _ 6-4 W-1 39-32 43-27
Boston 75 64 .540 16 7-3 W-1 35-35 40-29
Toronto 55 85 .393 36½ 26 3-7 L-3 27-42 28-43
Baltimore 46 93 .331 45 34½ 5-5 L-1 22-46 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 86 53 .619 _ _ 8-2 L-1 39-29 47-24
Cleveland 81 59 .579 _ 5-5 W-1 43-28 38-31
Chicago 61 78 .439 25 19½ 2-8 L-1 33-35 28-43
Kansas City 51 89 .364 35½ 30 6-4 W-4 29-43 22-46
Detroit 40 97 .292 45 39½ 1-9 L-4 18-49 22-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 90 50 .643 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-17 39-33
Oakland 80 58 .580 9 _ 6-4 W-2 45-26 35-32
Texas 68 73 .482 22½ 13½ 4-6 L-2 40-29 28-44
Los Angeles 65 75 .464 25 16 2-8 L-3 35-34 30-41
Seattle 58 82 .414 32 23 3-7 L-2 29-40 29-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 86 54 .614 _ _ 8-2 W-6 44-27 42-27
Washington 78 60 .565 7 _ 7-3 L-1 41-29 37-31
Philadelphia 72 66 .522 13 3 5-5 L-1 41-31 31-35
New York 71 68 .511 14½ 4-6 W-1 37-27 34-41
Miami 49 89 .355 36 26 3-7 L-1 28-43 21-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 78 61 .561 _ _ 7-3 L-1 45-26 33-35
Chicago 75 63 .543 _ 6-4 W-2 47-24 28-39
Milwaukee 71 67 .514 4 5-5 W-1 40-30 31-37
Cincinnati 65 75 .464 13½ 11 4-6 W-1 38-33 27-42
Pittsburgh 61 78 .439 17 14½ 7-3 W-1 30-38 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 92 50 .648 _ _ 6-4 W-4 55-18 37-32
Arizona 73 67 .521 18 3 9-1 W-3 36-33 37-34
San Francisco 67 72 .482 23½ 3-7 W-1 30-38 37-34
San Diego 64 75 .460 26½ 11½ 4-6 L-3 31-37 33-38
Colorado 59 82 .418 32½ 17½ 1-9 L-9 34-35 25-47

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8

Arizona 4, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot