All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|92
|49
|.652
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|53-22
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|83
|59
|.585
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|40-32
|43-27
|Boston
|75
|65
|.536
|16½
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-36
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|86
|.390
|37
|27
|3-7
|L-4
|27-42
|28-44
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|.329
|45½
|35½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-47
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|87
|53
|.621
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|39-29
|48-24
|Cleveland
|81
|60
|.574
|6½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|43-29
|38-31
|Chicago
|62
|78
|.443
|25
|19½
|2-8
|W-1
|33-35
|29-43
|Kansas City
|51
|90
|.362
|36½
|31
|5-5
|L-1
|29-44
|22-46
|Detroit
|41
|97
|.297
|45
|39½
|2-8
|W-1
|18-49
|23-48
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|81
|58
|.583
|9
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|46-26
|35-32
|Texas
|69
|73
|.486
|22½
|13½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-29
|29-44
|Los Angeles
|65
|76
|.461
|26
|17
|2-8
|L-4
|35-34
|30-42
|Seattle
|58
|83
|.411
|33
|24
|2-8
|L-3
|29-40
|29-43
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|87
|54
|.617
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|45-27
|42-27
|Washington
|78
|61
|.561
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|41-29
|37-32
|Philadelphia
|72
|67
|.518
|14
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|41-31
|31-36
|New York
|71
|68
|.511
|15
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|37-27
|34-41
|Miami
|50
|89
|.360
|36
|26
|3-7
|W-1
|28-43
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|79
|61
|.564
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|46-26
|33-35
|Chicago
|76
|63
|.547
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|47-24
|29-39
|Milwaukee
|71
|68
|.511
|7½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|40-31
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|66
|75
|.468
|13½
|11
|4-6
|W-2
|39-33
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|61
|79
|.436
|18
|15½
|6-4
|L-1
|30-39
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|55-18
|37-32
|Arizona
|73
|67
|.521
|18
|3½
|9-1
|W-3
|36-33
|37-34
|San Francisco
|67
|73
|.479
|24
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|30-38
|37-35
|San Diego
|64
|75
|.460
|26½
|12
|4-6
|L-3
|31-37
|33-38
|Colorado
|59
|82
|.418
|32½
|18
|1-9
|L-9
|34-35
|25-47
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
Boston 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Friday’s Games
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5
San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8
Arizona 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Miami 10, Pittsburgh 7
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
