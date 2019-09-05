Listen Live Sports

...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 5, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 92 49 .652 _ _ 8-2 W-2 53-22 39-27
Tampa Bay 83 59 .585 _ 7-3 W-2 40-32 43-27
Boston 75 65 .536 16½ 6-4 L-1 35-36 40-29
Toronto 55 86 .390 37 27 3-7 L-4 27-42 28-44
Baltimore 46 94 .329 45½ 35½ 4-6 L-2 22-47 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 87 53 .621 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-29 48-24
Cleveland 81 60 .574 1 5-5 L-1 43-29 38-31
Chicago 62 78 .443 25 19½ 2-8 W-1 33-35 29-43
Kansas City 51 90 .362 36½ 31 5-5 L-1 29-44 22-46
Detroit 41 97 .297 45 39½ 2-8 W-1 18-49 23-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 91 50 .645 _ _ 7-3 W-1 52-17 39-33
Oakland 81 58 .583 9 _ 7-3 W-3 46-26 35-32
Texas 69 73 .486 22½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 40-29 29-44
Los Angeles 65 76 .461 26 17 2-8 L-4 35-34 30-42
Seattle 58 83 .411 33 24 2-8 L-3 29-40 29-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 87 54 .617 _ _ 8-2 W-7 45-27 42-27
Washington 78 61 .561 8 _ 6-4 L-2 41-29 37-32
Philadelphia 72 67 .518 14 4 5-5 L-2 41-31 31-36
New York 71 68 .511 15 5 4-6 W-1 37-27 34-41
Miami 50 89 .360 36 26 3-7 W-1 28-43 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 79 61 .564 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-26 33-35
Chicago 76 63 .547 _ 7-3 W-3 47-24 29-39
Milwaukee 71 68 .511 5 4-6 L-1 40-31 31-37
Cincinnati 66 75 .468 13½ 11 4-6 W-2 39-33 27-42
Pittsburgh 61 79 .436 18 15½ 6-4 L-1 30-39 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 92 50 .648 _ _ 6-4 W-4 55-18 37-32
Arizona 73 67 .521 18 9-1 W-3 36-33 37-34
San Francisco 67 73 .479 24 2-8 L-1 30-38 37-35
San Diego 64 75 .460 26½ 12 4-6 L-3 31-37 33-38
Colorado 59 82 .418 32½ 18 1-9 L-9 34-35 25-47

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8

Arizona 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Miami 10, Pittsburgh 7

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

