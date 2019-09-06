Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 6, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 92 50 .648 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 39-28
Tampa Bay 84 59 .587 _ 8-2 W-3 41-32 43-27
Boston 76 65 .539 15½ 6 6-4 W-1 36-36 40-29
Toronto 55 87 .387 37 27½ 2-8 L-5 27-42 28-45
Baltimore 46 95 .326 45½ 36 3-7 L-3 22-48 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 87 54 .617 _ _ 7-3 L-1 39-30 48-24
Cleveland 82 60 .577 ½ 5-5 W-1 43-29 39-31
Chicago 62 79 .440 25 20 2-8 L-1 33-36 29-43
Kansas City 52 90 .366 35½ 30½ 6-4 W-1 29-44 23-46
Detroit 42 98 .300 44½ 39½ 3-7 W-1 18-50 24-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 92 50 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-2 53-17 39-33
Oakland 82 59 .582 _ 6-4 L-1 46-27 36-32
Texas 70 73 .490 22½ 13 6-4 W-2 40-29 30-44
Los Angeles 66 76 .465 26 16½ 3-7 W-1 35-34 31-42
Seattle 58 84 .408 34 24½ 2-8 L-4 29-40 29-44

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 88 54 .620 _ _ 8-2 W-8 46-27 42-27
Washington 78 62 .557 9 _ 5-5 L-3 41-29 37-33
New York 72 68 .514 15 4 5-5 W-2 38-27 34-41
Philadelphia 72 68 .514 15 4 4-6 L-3 41-31 31-37
Miami 50 90 .357 37 26 3-7 L-1 28-44 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 79 62 .560 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-26 33-36
Chicago 76 64 .543 _ 7-3 L-1 47-24 29-40
Milwaukee 72 68 .514 4 5-5 W-1 41-31 31-37
Cincinnati 66 76 .465 13½ 11 3-7 L-1 39-34 27-42
Pittsburgh 62 79 .440 17 14½ 7-3 W-1 31-39 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 92 51 .643 _ _ 6-4 L-1 55-19 37-32
Arizona 74 67 .525 17 9-1 W-4 36-33 38-34
San Francisco 68 73 .482 23 3-7 W-1 30-38 38-35
San Diego 64 76 .457 26½ 12 3-7 L-4 31-38 33-38
Colorado 60 82 .423 31½ 17 1-9 W-1 34-35 26-47

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (Verlander 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Miami 10, Pittsburgh 7

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Young 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 14-5), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 1-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

