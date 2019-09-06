All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|53-22
|39-28
|Tampa Bay
|84
|59
|.587
|8½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|41-32
|43-27
|Boston
|76
|65
|.539
|15½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|36-36
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|87
|.387
|37
|27½
|2-8
|L-5
|27-42
|28-45
|Baltimore
|46
|95
|.326
|45½
|36
|3-7
|L-3
|22-48
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|87
|54
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|39-30
|48-24
|Cleveland
|82
|60
|.577
|5½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|43-29
|39-31
|Chicago
|62
|79
|.440
|25
|20
|2-8
|L-1
|33-36
|29-43
|Kansas City
|52
|90
|.366
|35½
|30½
|6-4
|W-1
|29-44
|23-46
|Detroit
|42
|98
|.300
|44½
|39½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-50
|24-48
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|53-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|82
|59
|.582
|9½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-27
|36-32
|Texas
|70
|73
|.490
|22½
|13
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|30-44
|Los Angeles
|66
|76
|.465
|26
|16½
|3-7
|W-1
|35-34
|31-42
|Seattle
|58
|84
|.408
|34
|24½
|2-8
|L-4
|29-40
|29-44
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|88
|54
|.620
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|46-27
|42-27
|Washington
|78
|62
|.557
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|41-29
|37-33
|New York
|72
|68
|.514
|15
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|38-27
|34-41
|Philadelphia
|72
|68
|.514
|15
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|41-31
|31-37
|Miami
|50
|90
|.357
|37
|26
|3-7
|L-1
|28-44
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-26
|33-36
|Chicago
|76
|64
|.543
|2½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|47-24
|29-40
|Milwaukee
|72
|68
|.514
|6½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|41-31
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|66
|76
|.465
|13½
|11
|3-7
|L-1
|39-34
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|62
|79
|.440
|17
|14½
|7-3
|W-1
|31-39
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|92
|51
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|55-19
|37-32
|Arizona
|74
|67
|.525
|17
|2½
|9-1
|W-4
|36-33
|38-34
|San Francisco
|68
|73
|.482
|23
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-38
|38-35
|San Diego
|64
|76
|.457
|26½
|12
|3-7
|L-4
|31-38
|33-38
|Colorado
|60
|82
|.423
|31½
|17
|1-9
|W-1
|34-35
|26-47
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Texas 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (Verlander 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Miami 10, Pittsburgh 7
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Young 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 14-5), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.