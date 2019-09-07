All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|53-22
|40-28
|Tampa Bay
|85
|59
|.590
|8½
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|42-32
|43-27
|Boston
|76
|66
|.535
|16½
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|36-37
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|88
|.385
|38
|28½
|2-8
|L-6
|27-42
|28-46
|Baltimore
|46
|96
|.324
|46½
|37
|2-8
|L-4
|22-49
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|88
|54
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|40-30
|48-24
|Cleveland
|82
|61
|.573
|6½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|43-29
|39-32
|Chicago
|62
|80
|.437
|26
|21
|2-8
|L-2
|33-37
|29-43
|Kansas City
|53
|90
|.371
|35½
|30½
|7-3
|W-2
|29-44
|24-46
|Detroit
|42
|99
|.298
|45½
|40½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-50
|24-49
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|54-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|83
|59
|.585
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|47-27
|36-32
|Texas
|71
|73
|.493
|22½
|13
|6-4
|W-3
|40-29
|31-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|76
|.469
|26
|16½
|4-6
|W-2
|35-34
|32-42
|Seattle
|58
|85
|.406
|35
|25½
|2-8
|L-5
|29-40
|29-45
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|47-27
|42-27
|Washington
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|41-29
|37-34
|Philadelphia
|73
|68
|.518
|15
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|41-31
|32-37
|New York
|72
|69
|.511
|16
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|38-28
|34-41
|Miami
|50
|91
|.355
|38
|26
|3-7
|L-2
|28-45
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|46-26
|34-36
|Chicago
|76
|65
|.539
|3½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|47-24
|29-41
|Milwaukee
|73
|68
|.518
|6½
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|42-31
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|66
|77
|.462
|14½
|11
|3-7
|L-2
|39-35
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|62
|80
|.437
|18
|14½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-40
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|92
|52
|.639
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|55-20
|37-32
|Arizona
|75
|67
|.528
|16
|1½
|9-1
|W-5
|36-33
|39-34
|San Francisco
|69
|73
|.486
|22
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|30-38
|39-35
|San Diego
|65
|76
|.461
|25½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|32-38
|33-38
|Colorado
|60
|83
|.420
|31½
|17
|1-9
|L-1
|34-35
|26-48
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Texas 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Texas 9, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 10, Detroit 2
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 8:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.