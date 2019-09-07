All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 93 50 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-1 53-22 40-28 Tampa Bay 85 59 .590 8½ _ 9-1 W-4 42-32 43-27 Boston 76 66 .535 16½ 7 6-4 L-1 36-37 40-29 Toronto 55 88 .385 38 28½ 2-8 L-6 27-42 28-46 Baltimore 46 96 .324 46½ 37 2-8 L-4 22-49 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 88 54 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-1 40-30 48-24 Cleveland 82 61 .573 6½ 1½ 4-6 L-1 43-29 39-32 Chicago 62 80 .437 26 21 2-8 L-2 33-37 29-43 Kansas City 53 90 .371 35½ 30½ 7-3 W-2 29-44 24-46 Detroit 42 99 .298 45½ 40½ 3-7 L-1 18-50 24-49

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 93 50 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-3 54-17 39-33 Oakland 83 59 .585 9½ _ 7-3 W-1 47-27 36-32 Texas 71 73 .493 22½ 13 6-4 W-3 40-29 31-44 Los Angeles 67 76 .469 26 16½ 4-6 W-2 35-34 32-42 Seattle 58 85 .406 35 25½ 2-8 L-5 29-40 29-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 89 54 .622 _ _ 9-1 W-9 47-27 42-27 Washington 78 63 .553 10 _ 5-5 L-4 41-29 37-34 Philadelphia 73 68 .518 15 3 5-5 W-1 41-31 32-37 New York 72 69 .511 16 4 5-5 L-1 38-28 34-41 Miami 50 91 .355 38 26 3-7 L-2 28-45 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 80 62 .563 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-26 34-36 Chicago 76 65 .539 3½ _ 6-4 L-2 47-24 29-41 Milwaukee 73 68 .518 6½ 3 6-4 W-2 42-31 31-37 Cincinnati 66 77 .462 14½ 11 3-7 L-2 39-35 27-42 Pittsburgh 62 80 .437 18 14½ 6-4 L-1 31-40 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 92 52 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-2 55-20 37-32 Arizona 75 67 .528 16 1½ 9-1 W-5 36-33 39-34 San Francisco 69 73 .486 22 7½ 4-6 W-2 30-38 39-35 San Diego 65 76 .461 25½ 11 4-6 W-1 32-38 33-38 Colorado 60 83 .420 31½ 17 1-9 L-1 34-35 26-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

