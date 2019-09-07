Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 7, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 93 50 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-1 53-22 40-28
Tampa Bay 85 59 .590 _ 9-1 W-4 42-32 43-27
Boston 76 66 .535 16½ 7 6-4 L-1 36-37 40-29
Toronto 55 88 .385 38 28½ 2-8 L-6 27-42 28-46
Baltimore 46 96 .324 46½ 37 2-8 L-4 22-49 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 88 54 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-1 40-30 48-24
Cleveland 82 61 .573 4-6 L-1 43-29 39-32
Chicago 62 80 .437 26 21 2-8 L-2 33-37 29-43
Kansas City 53 90 .371 35½ 30½ 7-3 W-2 29-44 24-46
Detroit 42 99 .298 45½ 40½ 3-7 L-1 18-50 24-49

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 93 50 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-3 54-17 39-33
Oakland 83 59 .585 _ 7-3 W-1 47-27 36-32
Texas 71 73 .493 22½ 13 6-4 W-3 40-29 31-44
Los Angeles 67 76 .469 26 16½ 4-6 W-2 35-34 32-42
Seattle 58 85 .406 35 25½ 2-8 L-5 29-40 29-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 89 54 .622 _ _ 9-1 W-9 47-27 42-27
Washington 78 63 .553 10 _ 5-5 L-4 41-29 37-34
Philadelphia 73 68 .518 15 3 5-5 W-1 41-31 32-37
New York 72 69 .511 16 4 5-5 L-1 38-28 34-41
Miami 50 91 .355 38 26 3-7 L-2 28-45 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 80 62 .563 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-26 34-36
Chicago 76 65 .539 _ 6-4 L-2 47-24 29-41
Milwaukee 73 68 .518 3 6-4 W-2 42-31 31-37
Cincinnati 66 77 .462 14½ 11 3-7 L-2 39-35 27-42
Pittsburgh 62 80 .437 18 14½ 6-4 L-1 31-40 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 92 52 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-2 55-20 37-32
Arizona 75 67 .528 16 9-1 W-5 36-33 39-34
San Francisco 69 73 .486 22 4-6 W-2 30-38 39-35
San Diego 65 76 .461 25½ 11 4-6 W-1 32-38 33-38
Colorado 60 83 .420 31½ 17 1-9 L-1 34-35 26-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Advertisement

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US