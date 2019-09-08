All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|53-22
|40-28
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|8
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|43-32
|43-27
|Boston
|76
|66
|.535
|16½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|36-37
|40-29
|Toronto
|55
|89
|.382
|38½
|29½
|1-9
|L-7
|27-42
|28-47
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|47
|38
|2-8
|L-5
|22-50
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|40-31
|48-24
|Cleveland
|83
|61
|.576
|5½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|43-29
|40-32
|Chicago
|63
|80
|.441
|25
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|34-37
|29-43
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|31½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-44
|24-47
|Detroit
|42
|100
|.296
|45½
|41½
|3-7
|L-2
|18-50
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|55-17
|39-33
|Oakland
|84
|59
|.587
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|48-27
|36-32
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|22½
|13
|7-3
|W-4
|40-29
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|77
|.465
|27
|17½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-34
|32-43
|Seattle
|58
|86
|.403
|36
|26½
|2-8
|L-6
|29-40
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|47-28
|42-27
|Washington
|79
|63
|.556
|9
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|41-29
|38-34
|Philadelphia
|74
|68
|.521
|14
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|41-31
|33-37
|New York
|72
|70
|.507
|16
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|38-29
|34-41
|Miami
|51
|91
|.359
|37
|25
|4-6
|W-1
|29-45
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|46-26
|35-36
|Chicago
|76
|66
|.535
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|47-24
|29-42
|Milwaukee
|74
|68
|.521
|6½
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|43-31
|31-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|77
|.465
|14½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|40-35
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|62
|81
|.434
|19
|14½
|6-4
|L-2
|31-41
|31-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|93
|52
|.641
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|56-20
|37-32
|Arizona
|75
|68
|.524
|17
|1½
|8-2
|L-1
|36-33
|39-35
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|23
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|30-38
|39-36
|San Diego
|66
|76
|.465
|25½
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|33-38
|33-38
|Colorado
|60
|84
|.417
|32½
|17
|1-9
|L-2
|34-35
|26-49
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Texas 9, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 10, Detroit 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Texas 10, Baltimore 4
Houston 21, Seattle 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 12-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 14-3) at Houston (Greinke 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 13-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2), 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Sunday’s Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-13) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
