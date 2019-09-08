Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baseball Expanded Glance

September 8, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 93 50 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-1 53-22 40-28
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 8 _ 9-1 W-5 43-32 43-27
Boston 76 66 .535 16½ 6-4 L-1 36-37 40-29
Toronto 55 89 .382 38½ 29½ 1-9 L-7 27-42 28-47
Baltimore 46 97 .322 47 38 2-8 L-5 22-50 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 88 55 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-31 48-24
Cleveland 83 61 .576 4-6 W-1 43-29 40-32
Chicago 63 80 .441 25 21 3-7 W-1 34-37 29-43
Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½ 31½ 6-4 L-1 29-44 24-47
Detroit 42 100 .296 45½ 41½ 3-7 L-2 18-50 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 94 50 .653 _ _ 7-3 W-4 55-17 39-33
Oakland 84 59 .587 _ 7-3 W-2 48-27 36-32
Texas 72 73 .497 22½ 13 7-3 W-4 40-29 32-44
Los Angeles 67 77 .465 27 17½ 3-7 L-1 35-34 32-43
Seattle 58 86 .403 36 26½ 2-8 L-6 29-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 89 55 .618 _ _ 9-1 L-1 47-28 42-27
Washington 79 63 .556 9 _ 5-5 W-1 41-29 38-34
Philadelphia 74 68 .521 14 2 5-5 W-2 41-31 33-37
New York 72 70 .507 16 4 5-5 L-2 38-29 34-41
Miami 51 91 .359 37 25 4-6 W-1 29-45 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 62 .566 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-26 35-36
Chicago 76 66 .535 _ 5-5 L-3 47-24 29-42
Milwaukee 74 68 .521 2 7-3 W-3 43-31 31-37
Cincinnati 67 77 .465 14½ 10 4-6 W-1 40-35 27-42
Pittsburgh 62 81 .434 19 14½ 6-4 L-2 31-41 31-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 93 52 .641 _ _ 5-5 W-1 56-20 37-32
Arizona 75 68 .524 17 8-2 L-1 36-33 39-35
San Francisco 69 74 .483 23 4-6 L-1 30-38 39-36
San Diego 66 76 .465 25½ 10 5-5 W-2 33-38 33-38
Colorado 60 84 .417 32½ 17 1-9 L-2 34-35 26-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Houston 21, Seattle 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 12-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 14-3) at Houston (Greinke 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 13-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-13) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

