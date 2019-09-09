All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 95 50 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-3 53-22 42-28 Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 9 _ 9-1 W-5 43-32 43-27 Boston 76 68 .528 18½ 8 4-6 L-3 36-39 40-29 Toronto 55 89 .382 39½ 29 1-9 L-7 27-42 28-47 Baltimore 46 97 .322 48 37½ 2-8 L-5 22-50 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 88 55 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-31 48-24 Cleveland 84 61 .579 5 ½ 5-5 W-2 43-29 41-32 Chicago 63 80 .441 25 20½ 3-7 W-1 34-37 29-43 Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½ 31 6-4 L-1 29-44 24-47 Detroit 42 100 .296 45½ 41 3-7 L-2 18-50 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 95 50 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-5 56-17 39-33 Oakland 84 60 .583 10½ _ 6-4 L-1 48-27 36-33 Texas 72 73 .497 23 12½ 7-3 W-4 40-29 32-44 Los Angeles 67 78 .462 28 17½ 3-7 L-2 35-35 32-43 Seattle 58 86 .403 36½ 26 2-8 L-6 29-40 29-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 90 55 .621 _ _ 9-1 W-1 47-28 43-27 Washington 79 63 .556 9½ _ 5-5 W-1 41-29 38-34 Philadelphia 74 69 .517 15 3 5-5 L-1 41-32 33-37 New York 73 70 .510 16 4 6-4 W-1 39-29 34-41 Miami 51 92 .357 38 26 3-7 L-1 29-46 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 81 62 .566 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-26 35-36 Chicago 77 66 .538 4 _ 5-5 W-1 47-24 30-42 Milwaukee 75 68 .524 6 2 7-3 W-4 43-31 32-37 Cincinnati 67 77 .465 14½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 40-35 27-42 Pittsburgh 63 81 .438 18½ 14½ 6-4 W-1 31-41 32-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 93 52 .641 _ _ 5-5 W-1 56-20 37-32 Arizona 75 69 .521 17½ 2½ 7-3 L-2 36-33 39-36 San Francisco 69 75 .479 23½ 8½ 3-7 L-2 30-39 39-36 San Diego 66 77 .462 26 11 4-6 L-1 33-39 33-38 Colorado 60 84 .417 32½ 17½ 1-9 L-2 34-35 26-49

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Houston 21, Seattle 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Font 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Francisco (Cueto ), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

