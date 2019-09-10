Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 10, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 95 51 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 42-29
Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 8 _ 9-1 W-6 43-32 44-27
Boston 76 69 .524 18½ 9 3-7 L-4 36-39 40-30
Toronto 56 89 .386 38½ 29 2-8 W-1 28-42 28-47
Baltimore 46 98 .319 48 38½ 1-9 L-6 22-51 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 55 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-1 41-31 48-24
Cleveland 85 61 .582 5 ½ 6-4 W-3 43-29 42-32
Chicago 64 80 .444 25 20½ 4-6 W-2 35-37 29-43
Kansas City 53 92 .366 36½ 32 6-4 L-2 29-44 24-48
Detroit 43 100 .301 45½ 41 3-7 W-1 19-50 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 51 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 56-18 39-33
Oakland 85 60 .586 _ 7-3 W-1 48-27 37-33
Texas 72 74 .493 23 13½ 6-4 L-1 40-30 32-44
Los Angeles 67 79 .459 28 18½ 3-7 L-3 35-36 32-43
Seattle 59 86 .407 35½ 26 2-8 W-1 30-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 56 .616 _ _ 8-2 L-1 47-28 43-28
Washington 79 64 .552 _ 4-6 L-1 41-29 38-35
Philadelphia 75 69 .521 14 2 6-4 W-1 42-32 33-37
New York 74 70 .514 15 3 6-4 W-2 40-29 34-41
Miami 51 93 .354 38 26 3-7 L-2 29-47 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 63 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-26 35-37
Chicago 77 67 .535 4 _ 4-6 L-1 47-24 30-43
Milwaukee 76 68 .528 5 1 8-2 W-5 43-31 33-37
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 40-35 27-43
Pittsburgh 63 82 .434 18½ 14½ 5-5 L-1 31-41 32-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 94 52 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-2 56-20 38-32
Arizona 75 70 .517 18½ 6-4 L-3 36-33 39-37
San Francisco 70 75 .483 23½ 4-6 W-1 31-39 39-36
San Diego 67 77 .465 26 10 5-5 W-1 34-39 33-38
Colorado 61 84 .421 32½ 16½ 2-8 W-1 35-35 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

