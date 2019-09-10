All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|53-22
|42-29
|Tampa Bay
|87
|59
|.596
|8
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|43-32
|44-27
|Boston
|76
|69
|.524
|18½
|9
|3-7
|L-4
|36-39
|40-30
|Toronto
|56
|89
|.386
|38½
|29
|2-8
|W-1
|28-42
|28-47
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|48
|38½
|1-9
|L-6
|22-51
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|41-31
|48-24
|Cleveland
|85
|61
|.582
|5
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|43-29
|42-32
|Chicago
|64
|80
|.444
|25
|20½
|4-6
|W-2
|35-37
|29-43
|Kansas City
|53
|92
|.366
|36½
|32
|6-4
|L-2
|29-44
|24-48
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45½
|41
|3-7
|W-1
|19-50
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|56-18
|39-33
|Oakland
|85
|60
|.586
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|48-27
|37-33
|Texas
|72
|74
|.493
|23
|13½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-30
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|79
|.459
|28
|18½
|3-7
|L-3
|35-36
|32-43
|Seattle
|59
|86
|.407
|35½
|26
|2-8
|W-1
|30-40
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|56
|.616
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|47-28
|43-28
|Washington
|79
|64
|.552
|9½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|41-29
|38-35
|Philadelphia
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|42-32
|33-37
|New York
|74
|70
|.514
|15
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|34-41
|Miami
|51
|93
|.354
|38
|26
|3-7
|L-2
|29-47
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-26
|35-37
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-24
|30-43
|Milwaukee
|76
|68
|.528
|5
|1
|8-2
|W-5
|43-31
|33-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|78
|.462
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-35
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|63
|82
|.434
|18½
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-41
|32-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|52
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|56-20
|38-32
|Arizona
|75
|70
|.517
|18½
|2½
|6-4
|L-3
|36-33
|39-37
|San Francisco
|70
|75
|.483
|23½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-39
|39-36
|San Diego
|67
|77
|.465
|26
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|34-39
|33-38
|Colorado
|61
|84
|.421
|32½
|16½
|2-8
|W-1
|35-35
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0
Houston 15, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 8, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
