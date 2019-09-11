All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|53-22
|42-29
|Tampa Bay
|87
|60
|.592
|8½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-32
|44-28
|Boston
|76
|70
|.521
|19
|10
|3-7
|L-5
|36-39
|40-31
|Toronto
|57
|89
|.390
|38
|29
|3-7
|W-2
|29-42
|28-47
|Baltimore
|47
|98
|.324
|47½
|38½
|2-8
|W-1
|23-51
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|89
|56
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|41-32
|48-24
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|4
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|43-29
|43-32
|Chicago
|64
|81
|.441
|25
|21½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-38
|29-43
|Kansas City
|54
|92
|.370
|35½
|32
|7-3
|W-1
|29-44
|25-48
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45
|41½
|3-7
|W-1
|19-50
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|95
|52
|.646
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|56-19
|39-33
|Oakland
|86
|60
|.589
|8½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|48-27
|38-33
|Texas
|73
|74
|.497
|22
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|41-30
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|80
|.456
|28
|19½
|2-8
|L-4
|35-37
|32-43
|Seattle
|59
|86
|.407
|35
|26½
|2-8
|W-1
|30-40
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|47-28
|44-28
|Washington
|80
|64
|.556
|9½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|41-29
|39-35
|New York
|75
|70
|.517
|15
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|41-29
|34-41
|Philadelphia
|75
|70
|.517
|15
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|42-33
|33-37
|Miami
|51
|94
|.352
|39
|26½
|3-7
|L-3
|29-48
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|46-26
|35-38
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-24
|30-43
|Milwaukee
|77
|68
|.531
|4
|½
|8-2
|W-6
|43-31
|34-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|78
|.462
|14
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-35
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|64
|82
|.438
|17½
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|31-41
|33-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|56-20
|38-33
|Arizona
|75
|71
|.514
|18½
|3
|5-5
|L-4
|36-33
|39-38
|San Francisco
|70
|76
|.479
|23½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|31-40
|39-36
|San Diego
|67
|77
|.465
|25½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|34-39
|33-38
|Colorado
|62
|84
|.425
|31½
|16
|3-7
|W-2
|36-35
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
