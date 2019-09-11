Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 95 51 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 42-29
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592 _ 8-2 L-1 43-32 44-28
Boston 76 70 .521 19 10 3-7 L-5 36-39 40-31
Toronto 57 89 .390 38 29 3-7 W-2 29-42 28-47
Baltimore 47 98 .324 47½ 38½ 2-8 W-1 23-51 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 56 .614 _ _ 6-4 L-1 41-32 48-24
Cleveland 86 61 .585 4 ½ 7-3 W-4 43-29 43-32
Chicago 64 81 .441 25 21½ 4-6 L-1 35-38 29-43
Kansas City 54 92 .370 35½ 32 7-3 W-1 29-44 25-48
Detroit 43 100 .301 45 41½ 3-7 W-1 19-50 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 52 .646 _ _ 7-3 L-2 56-19 39-33
Oakland 86 60 .589 _ 8-2 W-2 48-27 38-33
Texas 73 74 .497 22 13½ 6-4 W-1 41-30 32-44
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 28 19½ 2-8 L-4 35-37 32-43
Seattle 59 86 .407 35 26½ 2-8 W-1 30-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 91 56 .619 _ _ 8-2 W-1 47-28 44-28
Washington 80 64 .556 _ 4-6 W-1 41-29 39-35
New York 75 70 .517 15 6-4 W-3 41-29 34-41
Philadelphia 75 70 .517 15 5-5 L-1 42-33 33-37
Miami 51 94 .352 39 26½ 3-7 L-3 29-48 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 64 .559 _ _ 5-5 L-2 46-26 35-38
Chicago 77 67 .535 _ 4-6 L-1 47-24 30-43
Milwaukee 77 68 .531 4 ½ 8-2 W-6 43-31 34-37
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14 10½ 4-6 L-1 40-35 27-43
Pittsburgh 64 82 .438 17½ 14 5-5 W-1 31-41 33-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 _ _ 6-4 L-1 56-20 38-33
Arizona 75 71 .514 18½ 3 5-5 L-4 36-33 39-38
San Francisco 70 76 .479 23½ 8 4-6 L-1 31-40 39-36
San Diego 67 77 .465 25½ 10 5-5 W-1 34-39 33-38
Colorado 62 84 .425 31½ 16 3-7 W-2 36-35 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

