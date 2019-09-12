Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 12, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 97 51 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-2 53-22 44-29
Tampa Bay 87 61 .588 10 _ 7-3 L-2 43-32 44-29
Boston 77 70 .524 19½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 41-31
Toronto 57 90 .388 39½ 29½ 2-8 L-1 29-43 28-47
Baltimore 47 99 .322 49 39 2-8 L-1 23-52 24-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _ _ 5-5 L-2 41-33 48-24
Cleveland 86 61 .585 ½ 7-3 W-4 43-29 43-32
Chicago 64 82 .438 25 22 4-6 L-2 35-39 29-43
Kansas City 55 92 .374 34½ 31½ 7-3 W-2 29-44 26-48
Detroit 43 102 .297 45½ 42½ 3-7 L-2 19-52 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 53 .642 _ _ 6-4 L-3 56-20 39-33
Oakland 87 60 .592 _ 8-2 W-3 48-27 39-33
Texas 74 74 .500 21 13 7-3 W-2 42-30 32-44
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 27½ 19½ 2-8 L-4 35-37 32-43
Seattle 60 86 .411 34 26 3-7 W-2 31-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 91 57 .615 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-28 44-29
Washington 81 64 .559 _ 4-6 W-2 41-29 40-35
New York 76 70 .521 14 2 7-3 W-4 42-29 34-41
Philadelphia 76 70 .521 14 2 5-5 W-1 43-33 33-37
Miami 51 95 .349 39 27 3-7 L-4 29-49 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 82 64 .562 _ _ 6-4 W-1 46-26 36-38
Chicago 78 68 .534 4 _ 5-5 W-1 47-24 31-44
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 4 _ 8-2 W-7 43-31 35-37
Cincinnati 67 79 .459 15 11 4-6 L-2 40-35 27-44
Pittsburgh 65 82 .442 17½ 13½ 5-5 W-2 31-41 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 95 53 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-1 56-20 39-33
Arizona 75 72 .510 19½ 5-5 L-5 36-33 39-39
San Francisco 70 77 .476 24½ 4-6 L-2 31-41 39-36
San Diego 68 78 .466 26 10 4-6 L-1 35-40 33-38
Colorado 62 85 .422 32½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 36-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

