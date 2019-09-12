All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|97
|51
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|53-22
|44-29
|Tampa Bay
|87
|61
|.588
|10
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|43-32
|44-29
|Boston
|77
|70
|.524
|19½
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-39
|41-31
|Toronto
|57
|90
|.388
|39½
|29½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-43
|28-47
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|.322
|49
|39
|2-8
|L-1
|23-52
|24-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-33
|48-24
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|3½
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|43-29
|43-32
|Chicago
|64
|82
|.438
|25
|22
|4-6
|L-2
|35-39
|29-43
|Kansas City
|55
|92
|.374
|34½
|31½
|7-3
|W-2
|29-44
|26-48
|Detroit
|43
|102
|.297
|45½
|42½
|3-7
|L-2
|19-52
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|95
|53
|.642
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|56-20
|39-33
|Oakland
|87
|60
|.592
|7½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|48-27
|39-33
|Texas
|74
|74
|.500
|21
|13
|7-3
|W-2
|42-30
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|80
|.456
|27½
|19½
|2-8
|L-4
|35-37
|32-43
|Seattle
|60
|86
|.411
|34
|26
|3-7
|W-2
|31-40
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|47-28
|44-29
|Washington
|81
|64
|.559
|8½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-29
|40-35
|New York
|76
|70
|.521
|14
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|42-29
|34-41
|Philadelphia
|76
|70
|.521
|14
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|43-33
|33-37
|Miami
|51
|95
|.349
|39
|27
|3-7
|L-4
|29-49
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|46-26
|36-38
|Chicago
|78
|68
|.534
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|47-24
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|78
|68
|.534
|4
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|43-31
|35-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|79
|.459
|15
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|40-35
|27-44
|Pittsburgh
|65
|82
|.442
|17½
|13½
|5-5
|W-2
|31-41
|34-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|95
|53
|.642
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|56-20
|39-33
|Arizona
|75
|72
|.510
|19½
|3½
|5-5
|L-5
|36-33
|39-39
|San Francisco
|70
|77
|.476
|24½
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-41
|39-36
|San Diego
|68
|78
|.466
|26
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|35-40
|33-38
|Colorado
|62
|85
|.422
|32½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-36
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 4
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 10, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.