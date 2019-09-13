Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baseball Expanded Glance

September 13, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 97 52 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 44-30
Tampa Bay 88 61 .591 9 _ 7-3 W-1 43-32 45-29
Boston 77 70 .524 19 10 3-7 W-1 36-39 41-31
Toronto 58 90 .392 38½ 29½ 3-7 W-1 30-43 28-47
Baltimore 48 99 .327 48 39 3-7 W-1 23-52 25-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _ _ 5-5 L-2 41-33 48-24
Cleveland 86 61 .585 1 7-3 W-4 43-29 43-32
Chicago 65 82 .442 24½ 22 5-5 W-1 35-39 30-43
Kansas City 55 93 .372 35 32½ 6-4 L-1 29-45 26-48
Detroit 43 103 .295 46 43½ 3-7 L-3 19-53 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 96 53 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 40-33
Oakland 88 60 .595 _ 8-2 W-4 48-27 40-33
Texas 74 75 .497 22 14 6-4 L-1 42-31 32-44
Los Angeles 67 81 .453 28½ 20½ 2-8 L-5 35-38 32-43
Seattle 60 88 .405 35½ 27½ 2-8 L-2 31-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 92 57 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-28 45-29
Washington 81 65 .555 _ 4-6 L-1 41-30 40-35
Philadelphia 76 70 .521 14½ 5-5 W-1 43-33 33-37
New York 76 71 .517 15 3 6-4 L-1 42-30 34-41
Miami 51 96 .347 40 28 2-8 L-5 29-49 22-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 64 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-2 47-26 36-38
Chicago 79 68 .537 4 _ 5-5 W-2 48-24 31-44
Milwaukee 78 69 .531 5 1 8-2 L-1 43-31 35-38
Cincinnati 69 79 .466 14½ 10½ 5-5 W-2 40-35 29-44
Pittsburgh 65 83 .439 18½ 14½ 5-5 L-1 31-41 34-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 96 53 .644 _ _ 7-3 W-2 56-20 40-33
Arizona 75 73 .507 20½ 4-6 L-6 36-34 39-39
San Francisco 71 77 .480 24½ 5-5 W-1 32-41 39-36
San Diego 68 79 .463 27 11 4-6 L-2 35-40 33-39
Colorado 63 85 .426 32½ 16½ 4-6 W-1 37-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 13-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-4), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-8) at Detroit (Norris 3-12), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 15-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Seattle (Hernández 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8) at Arizona (Kelly 10-14), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 8-8) at Colorado (Lambert 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.

