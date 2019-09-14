All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|98
|52
|.653
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|53-22
|45-30
|Tampa Bay
|89
|61
|.593
|9
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|43-32
|46-29
|Boston
|78
|70
|.527
|19
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|36-39
|42-31
|Toronto
|58
|91
|.389
|39½
|30½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-44
|28-47
|Baltimore
|48
|100
|.324
|49
|40
|2-8
|L-1
|23-52
|25-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|41-33
|50-24
|Cleveland
|86
|63
|.577
|5½
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|43-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|65
|83
|.439
|26
|23
|4-6
|L-1
|35-39
|30-44
|Kansas City
|55
|94
|.369
|36½
|33½
|5-5
|L-2
|29-46
|26-48
|Detroit
|44
|103
|.299
|46½
|43½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-53
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|56-20
|41-33
|Oakland
|89
|60
|.597
|7½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|48-27
|41-33
|Texas
|74
|76
|.493
|23
|15
|6-4
|L-2
|42-32
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|82
|.450
|29½
|21½
|2-8
|L-6
|35-39
|32-43
|Seattle
|61
|88
|.409
|35½
|27½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-42
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|93
|57
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|47-28
|46-29
|Washington
|81
|66
|.551
|10½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|41-31
|40-35
|New York
|77
|71
|.520
|15
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|43-30
|34-41
|Philadelphia
|76
|71
|.517
|15½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|43-34
|33-37
|Miami
|52
|96
|.351
|40
|28
|3-7
|W-1
|29-49
|23-47
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|47-27
|36-38
|Chicago
|80
|68
|.541
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|49-24
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|79
|69
|.534
|4
|1
|8-2
|W-1
|43-31
|36-38
|Cincinnati
|69
|80
|.463
|14½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-35
|29-45
|Pittsburgh
|65
|84
|.436
|18½
|15½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-41
|34-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|56-20
|40-34
|Arizona
|76
|73
|.510
|19½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-34
|39-39
|San Francisco
|71
|78
|.477
|24½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-42
|39-36
|San Diego
|68
|80
|.459
|27
|12
|4-6
|L-3
|35-40
|33-40
|Colorado
|64
|85
|.430
|31½
|16½
|5-5
|W-2
|38-36
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 10, San Diego 8
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 11, San Diego 10
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.