Baseball Expanded Glance

September 14, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 98 52 .653 _ _ 7-3 W-1 53-22 45-30
Tampa Bay 89 61 .593 9 _ 8-2 W-2 43-32 46-29
Boston 78 70 .527 19 10 4-6 W-2 36-39 42-31
Toronto 58 91 .389 39½ 30½ 3-7 L-1 30-44 28-47
Baltimore 48 100 .324 49 40 2-8 L-1 23-52 25-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 91 57 .615 _ _ 5-5 W-2 41-33 50-24
Cleveland 86 63 .577 6-4 L-2 43-31 43-32
Chicago 65 83 .439 26 23 4-6 L-1 35-39 30-44
Kansas City 55 94 .369 36½ 33½ 5-5 L-2 29-46 26-48
Detroit 44 103 .299 46½ 43½ 4-6 W-1 20-53 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 97 53 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-2 56-20 41-33
Oakland 89 60 .597 _ 8-2 W-5 48-27 41-33
Texas 74 76 .493 23 15 6-4 L-2 42-32 32-44
Los Angeles 67 82 .450 29½ 21½ 2-8 L-6 35-39 32-43
Seattle 61 88 .409 35½ 27½ 3-7 W-1 32-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-28 46-29
Washington 81 66 .551 10½ _ 3-7 L-2 41-31 40-35
New York 77 71 .520 15 3 7-3 W-1 43-30 34-41
Philadelphia 76 71 .517 15½ 4-6 L-1 43-34 33-37
Miami 52 96 .351 40 28 3-7 W-1 29-49 23-47

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 65 .561 _ _ 5-5 L-1 47-27 36-38
Chicago 80 68 .541 3 _ 5-5 W-3 49-24 31-44
Milwaukee 79 69 .534 4 1 8-2 W-1 43-31 36-38
Cincinnati 69 80 .463 14½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 40-35 29-45
Pittsburgh 65 84 .436 18½ 15½ 4-6 L-2 31-41 34-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 _ _ 6-4 L-1 56-20 40-34
Arizona 76 73 .510 19½ 4-6 W-1 37-34 39-39
San Francisco 71 78 .477 24½ 4-6 L-1 32-42 39-36
San Diego 68 80 .459 27 12 4-6 L-3 35-40 33-40
Colorado 64 85 .430 31½ 16½ 5-5 W-2 38-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

