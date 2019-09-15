All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 98 53 .649 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-22 45-31 Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 _ 7-3 L-1 43-32 46-30 Boston 79 70 .530 18 9 4-6 W-3 36-39 43-31 Toronto 59 91 .393 38½ 29½ 4-6 W-1 31-44 28-47 Baltimore 49 100 .329 48 39 3-7 W-1 23-52 26-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 91 58 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 41-33 50-25 Cleveland 87 63 .580 4½ 1½ 6-4 W-1 44-31 43-32 Chicago 65 84 .436 26 23 4-6 L-2 35-39 30-45 Kansas City 55 95 .367 36½ 33½ 4-6 L-3 29-47 26-48 Detroit 44 104 .297 46½ 43½ 3-7 L-1 20-54 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 98 53 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-3 56-20 42-33 Oakland 90 60 .600 7½ _ 8-2 W-6 48-27 42-33 Texas 74 77 .490 24 15 6-4 L-3 42-33 32-44 Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 32-43 Seattle 62 88 .413 35½ 26½ 4-6 W-2 33-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-28 46-30 Washington 82 66 .554 9½ _ 4-6 W-1 42-31 40-35 New York 77 72 .517 15 4 6-4 L-1 43-31 34-41 Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ 4½ 4-6 L-2 43-35 33-37 Miami 52 97 .349 40 29 2-8 L-1 29-49 23-48

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 83 66 .557 _ _ 5-5 L-2 47-28 36-38 Chicago 81 68 .544 2 _ 5-5 W-4 50-24 31-44 Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3 1 9-1 W-2 43-31 37-38 Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 40-35 30-45 Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½ 16½ 4-6 L-3 31-41 34-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 41-34 Arizona 76 74 .507 20½ 5½ 3-7 L-1 37-35 39-39 San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ 9½ 5-5 W-1 33-42 39-36 San Diego 68 81 .456 28 13 4-6 L-4 35-40 33-41 Colorado 65 85 .433 31½ 16½ 6-4 W-3 39-36 26-49

x-clinched division

Advertisement

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.