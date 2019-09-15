All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|53-22
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|.589
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|43-32
|46-30
|Boston
|79
|70
|.530
|18
|9
|4-6
|W-3
|36-39
|43-31
|Toronto
|59
|91
|.393
|38½
|29½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-44
|28-47
|Baltimore
|49
|100
|.329
|48
|39
|3-7
|W-1
|23-52
|26-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|41-33
|50-25
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|.580
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|44-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|65
|84
|.436
|26
|23
|4-6
|L-2
|35-39
|30-45
|Kansas City
|55
|95
|.367
|36½
|33½
|4-6
|L-3
|29-47
|26-48
|Detroit
|44
|104
|.297
|46½
|43½
|3-7
|L-1
|20-54
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|56-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|7½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|48-27
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|77
|.490
|24
|15
|6-4
|L-3
|42-33
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|29½
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-39
|32-43
|Seattle
|62
|88
|.413
|35½
|26½
|4-6
|W-2
|33-42
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|47-28
|46-30
|Washington
|82
|66
|.554
|9½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|42-31
|40-35
|New York
|77
|72
|.517
|15
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|43-31
|34-41
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|15½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|43-35
|33-37
|Miami
|52
|97
|.349
|40
|29
|2-8
|L-1
|29-49
|23-48
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|83
|66
|.557
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|47-28
|36-38
|Chicago
|81
|68
|.544
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|50-24
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|80
|69
|.537
|3
|1
|9-1
|W-2
|43-31
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|70
|80
|.467
|13½
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-35
|30-45
|Pittsburgh
|65
|85
|.433
|18½
|16½
|4-6
|L-3
|31-41
|34-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|56-20
|41-34
|Arizona
|76
|74
|.507
|20½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|37-35
|39-39
|San Francisco
|72
|78
|.480
|24½
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|33-42
|39-36
|San Diego
|68
|81
|.456
|28
|13
|4-6
|L-4
|35-40
|33-41
|Colorado
|65
|85
|.433
|31½
|16½
|6-4
|W-3
|39-36
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 8, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Kansas City 3
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 11, San Diego 10
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 5
San Francisco 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
