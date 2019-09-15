Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 15, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 98 53 .649 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-22 45-31
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 _ 7-3 L-1 43-32 46-30
Boston 79 70 .530 18 9 4-6 W-3 36-39 43-31
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½ 29½ 4-6 W-1 31-44 28-47
Baltimore 49 100 .329 48 39 3-7 W-1 23-52 26-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 91 58 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 41-33 50-25
Cleveland 87 63 .580 6-4 W-1 44-31 43-32
Chicago 65 84 .436 26 23 4-6 L-2 35-39 30-45
Kansas City 55 95 .367 36½ 33½ 4-6 L-3 29-47 26-48
Detroit 44 104 .297 46½ 43½ 3-7 L-1 20-54 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 98 53 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-3 56-20 42-33
Oakland 90 60 .600 _ 8-2 W-6 48-27 42-33
Texas 74 77 .490 24 15 6-4 L-3 42-33 32-44
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 32-43
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½ 26½ 4-6 W-2 33-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-28 46-30
Washington 82 66 .554 _ 4-6 W-1 42-31 40-35
New York 77 72 .517 15 4 6-4 L-1 43-31 34-41
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ 4-6 L-2 43-35 33-37
Miami 52 97 .349 40 29 2-8 L-1 29-49 23-48

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 66 .557 _ _ 5-5 L-2 47-28 36-38
Chicago 81 68 .544 2 _ 5-5 W-4 50-24 31-44
Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3 1 9-1 W-2 43-31 37-38
Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 40-35 30-45
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½ 16½ 4-6 L-3 31-41 34-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 41-34
Arizona 76 74 .507 20½ 3-7 L-1 37-35 39-39
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ 5-5 W-1 33-42 39-36
San Diego 68 81 .456 28 13 4-6 L-4 35-40 33-41
Colorado 65 85 .433 31½ 16½ 6-4 W-3 39-36 26-49

x-clinched division

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed