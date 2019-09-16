All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|53-22
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|.589
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|43-32
|46-30
|Boston
|79
|70
|.530
|18
|9
|4-6
|W-3
|36-39
|43-31
|Toronto
|59
|91
|.393
|38½
|29½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-44
|28-47
|Baltimore
|49
|101
|.327
|48½
|39½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-52
|26-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-33
|50-25
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|.580
|5
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|44-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|65
|85
|.433
|27
|23½
|3-7
|L-3
|35-39
|30-46
|Kansas City
|55
|95
|.367
|37
|33½
|4-6
|L-3
|29-47
|26-48
|Detroit
|45
|104
|.302
|46½
|43
|4-6
|W-1
|21-54
|24-50
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|56-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|7½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|48-27
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|77
|.490
|24
|15
|6-4
|L-3
|42-33
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|29½
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-39
|32-43
|Seattle
|62
|88
|.413
|35½
|26½
|4-6
|W-2
|33-42
|29-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|47-28
|46-30
|Washington
|82
|67
|.550
|10
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|42-31
|40-36
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|15½
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|43-35
|33-37
|New York
|77
|73
|.513
|15½
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|43-31
|34-42
|Miami
|52
|98
|.347
|40½
|30
|2-8
|L-2
|29-49
|23-49
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|84
|66
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-28
|36-38
|Chicago
|82
|68
|.547
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|51-24
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|81
|69
|.540
|3
|1
|9-1
|W-3
|44-31
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|70
|81
|.464
|14½
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-35
|30-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|85
|.433
|19
|17
|4-6
|L-3
|31-41
|34-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|56-20
|41-34
|Arizona
|77
|74
|.510
|20
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|38-35
|39-39
|San Francisco
|72
|78
|.480
|24½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|33-42
|39-36
|San Diego
|68
|82
|.453
|28½
|14
|4-6
|L-5
|35-40
|33-42
|Colorado
|66
|85
|.437
|31
|16½
|7-3
|W-4
|40-36
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 8, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Kansas City 3
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino ), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 5
San Francisco 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona 7, Miami 5
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
