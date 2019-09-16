Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 16, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 98 53 .649 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-22 45-31
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 _ 7-3 L-1 43-32 46-30
Boston 79 70 .530 18 9 4-6 W-3 36-39 43-31
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½ 29½ 4-6 W-1 31-44 28-47
Baltimore 49 101 .327 48½ 39½ 3-7 L-1 23-52 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 92 58 .613 _ _ 5-5 W-1 42-33 50-25
Cleveland 87 63 .580 5 6-4 W-1 44-31 43-32
Chicago 65 85 .433 27 23½ 3-7 L-3 35-39 30-46
Kansas City 55 95 .367 37 33½ 4-6 L-3 29-47 26-48
Detroit 45 104 .302 46½ 43 4-6 W-1 21-54 24-50

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 98 53 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-3 56-20 42-33
Oakland 90 60 .600 _ 8-2 W-6 48-27 42-33
Texas 74 77 .490 24 15 6-4 L-3 42-33 32-44
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 32-43
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½ 26½ 4-6 W-2 33-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-28 46-30
Washington 82 67 .550 10 _ 4-6 L-1 42-31 40-36
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ 5 4-6 L-2 43-35 33-37
New York 77 73 .513 15½ 5 5-5 L-2 43-31 34-42
Miami 52 98 .347 40½ 30 2-8 L-2 29-49 23-49

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 84 66 .560 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-28 36-38
Chicago 82 68 .547 2 _ 6-4 W-5 51-24 31-44
Milwaukee 81 69 .540 3 1 9-1 W-3 44-31 37-38
Cincinnati 70 81 .464 14½ 12½ 4-6 L-1 40-35 30-46
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 19 17 4-6 L-3 31-41 34-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 41-34
Arizona 77 74 .510 20 3-7 W-1 38-35 39-39
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ 10 5-5 W-1 33-42 39-36
San Diego 68 82 .453 28½ 14 4-6 L-5 35-40 33-42
Colorado 66 85 .437 31 16½ 7-3 W-4 40-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino ), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

