Baseball Expanded Glance

September 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 99 53 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-1 54-22 45-31
Tampa Bay 89 63 .586 10 _ 6-4 L-2 43-32 46-31
Boston 79 71 .527 19 9 4-6 L-1 36-40 43-31
Toronto 60 91 .397 38½ 28½ 5-5 W-2 31-44 29-47
Baltimore 49 102 .325 49½ 39½ 3-7 L-2 23-53 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 W-2 43-33 50-25
Cleveland 88 63 .583 5 ½ 7-3 W-2 45-31 43-32
Chicago 65 86 .430 28 23½ 3-7 L-4 35-39 30-47
Kansas City 56 96 .368 37½ 33 4-6 L-1 29-47 27-49
Detroit 45 105 .300 47½ 43 3-7 L-1 21-54 24-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 99 53 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-4 57-20 42-33
Oakland 91 61 .599 8 _ 8-2 W-1 49-28 42-33
Texas 74 78 .487 25 15 5-5 L-4 42-33 32-45
Los Angeles 68 83 .450 30½ 20½ 3-7 L-1 36-39 32-44
Seattle 63 88 .417 35½ 25½ 5-5 W-3 33-42 30-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 59 .612 _ _ 5-5 L-2 47-29 46-30
Washington 83 67 .553 9 _ 5-5 W-1 42-31 41-36
New York 78 73 .517 14½ 4 6-4 W-1 43-31 35-42
Philadelphia 77 72 .517 14½ 4 5-5 W-1 43-35 34-37
Miami 53 98 .351 39½ 29 3-7 W-1 29-49 24-49

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 84 67 .556 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-29 36-38
Chicago 82 69 .543 2 _ 6-4 L-1 51-25 31-44
Milwaukee 82 69 .543 2 _ 9-1 W-4 45-31 37-38
Cincinnati 71 81 .467 13½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 40-35 31-46
Pittsburgh 65 86 .430 19 17 3-7 L-4 31-42 34-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 54 .645 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-20 41-34
Arizona 77 75 .507 21 2-8 L-1 38-36 39-39
San Francisco 73 78 .483 24½ 9 5-5 W-2 33-42 40-36
San Diego 68 83 .450 29½ 14 3-7 L-6 35-40 33-43
Colorado 66 86 .434 32 16½ 6-4 L-1 40-37 26-49

x-clinched division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

Miami 12, Arizona 6

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

