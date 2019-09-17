All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|54-22
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|89
|63
|.586
|10
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|43-32
|46-31
|Boston
|79
|71
|.527
|19
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|36-40
|43-31
|Toronto
|60
|91
|.397
|38½
|28½
|5-5
|W-2
|31-44
|29-47
|Baltimore
|49
|102
|.325
|49½
|39½
|3-7
|L-2
|23-53
|26-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-33
|50-25
|Cleveland
|88
|63
|.583
|5
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|45-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|65
|86
|.430
|28
|23½
|3-7
|L-4
|35-39
|30-47
|Kansas City
|56
|96
|.368
|37½
|33
|4-6
|L-1
|29-47
|27-49
|Detroit
|45
|105
|.300
|47½
|43
|3-7
|L-1
|21-54
|24-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|57-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|8
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|49-28
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|78
|.487
|25
|15
|5-5
|L-4
|42-33
|32-45
|Los Angeles
|68
|83
|.450
|30½
|20½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-39
|32-44
|Seattle
|63
|88
|.417
|35½
|25½
|5-5
|W-3
|33-42
|30-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|47-29
|46-30
|Washington
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-31
|41-36
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|14½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|43-31
|35-42
|Philadelphia
|77
|72
|.517
|14½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|43-35
|34-37
|Miami
|53
|98
|.351
|39½
|29
|3-7
|W-1
|29-49
|24-49
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|48-29
|36-38
|Chicago
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|51-25
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|45-31
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|71
|81
|.467
|13½
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-35
|31-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|86
|.430
|19
|17
|3-7
|L-4
|31-42
|34-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|54
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|57-20
|41-34
|Arizona
|77
|75
|.507
|21
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|38-36
|39-39
|San Francisco
|73
|78
|.483
|24½
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|33-42
|40-36
|San Diego
|68
|83
|.450
|29½
|14
|3-7
|L-6
|35-40
|33-43
|Colorado
|66
|86
|.434
|32
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-37
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland 5
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 7, Miami 5
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Miami 12, Arizona 6
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
