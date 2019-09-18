All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|99
|54
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|54-23
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|43-32
|47-31
|Boston
|79
|72
|.523
|19
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|36-41
|43-31
|Toronto
|61
|91
|.401
|37½
|28½
|6-4
|W-3
|31-44
|30-47
|Baltimore
|49
|103
|.322
|49½
|40½
|3-7
|L-3
|23-54
|26-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-34
|50-25
|Cleveland
|89
|63
|.586
|4
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|46-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|27
|23½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-39
|31-47
|Kansas City
|56
|97
|.366
|37½
|34
|3-7
|L-2
|29-47
|27-50
|Detroit
|45
|106
|.298
|47½
|44
|3-7
|L-2
|21-54
|24-52
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|58-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|8
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|50-28
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|79
|.484
|26
|16
|4-6
|L-5
|42-33
|32-46
|Los Angeles
|69
|83
|.454
|30½
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-39
|33-44
|Seattle
|64
|88
|.421
|35½
|25½
|6-4
|W-4
|33-42
|31-46
z-clinched playoff berth
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|93
|60
|.608
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|47-30
|46-30
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-31
|41-37
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|13½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|43-31
|36-42
|Philadelphia
|78
|72
|.520
|13½
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|43-35
|35-37
|Miami
|53
|99
|.349
|39½
|29
|2-8
|L-1
|29-49
|24-50
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|85
|67
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-29
|36-38
|Chicago
|82
|70
|.539
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|51-26
|31-44
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|3
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|45-32
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|72
|81
|.471
|13½
|10½
|6-4
|W-2
|40-35
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|87
|.428
|20
|17
|3-7
|L-5
|31-43
|34-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|57-21
|41-34
|Arizona
|78
|75
|.510
|20
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|39-36
|39-39
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|23½
|8
|5-5
|W-3
|33-42
|41-36
|San Diego
|69
|83
|.454
|28½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|35-40
|34-43
|Colorado
|66
|87
|.431
|32
|16½
|6-4
|L-2
|40-38
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Houston 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Miami 12, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Arizona 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.