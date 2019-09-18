All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 99 54 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-1 54-23 45-31 Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 9 _ 6-4 W-1 43-32 47-31 Boston 79 72 .523 19 10 3-7 L-2 36-41 43-31 Toronto 61 91 .401 37½ 28½ 6-4 W-3 31-44 30-47 Baltimore 49 103 .322 49½ 40½ 3-7 L-3 23-54 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 93 59 .612 _ _ 5-5 L-1 43-34 50-25 Cleveland 89 63 .586 4 ½ 7-3 W-3 46-31 43-32 Chicago 66 86 .434 27 23½ 4-6 W-1 35-39 31-47 Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½ 34 3-7 L-2 29-47 27-50 Detroit 45 106 .298 47½ 44 3-7 L-2 21-54 24-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-Houston 100 53 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-5 58-20 42-33 Oakland 92 61 .601 8 _ 8-2 W-2 50-28 42-33 Texas 74 79 .484 26 16 4-6 L-5 42-33 32-46 Los Angeles 69 83 .454 30½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 33-44 Seattle 64 88 .421 35½ 25½ 6-4 W-4 33-42 31-46

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-Atlanta 93 60 .608 _ _ 4-6 L-3 47-30 46-30 Washington 83 68 .550 9 _ 5-5 L-1 42-31 41-37 New York 79 73 .520 13½ 3 7-3 W-2 43-31 36-42 Philadelphia 78 72 .520 13½ 3 6-4 W-2 43-35 35-37 Miami 53 99 .349 39½ 29 2-8 L-1 29-49 24-50

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 85 67 .559 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-29 36-38 Chicago 82 70 .539 3 _ 6-4 L-2 51-26 31-44 Milwaukee 82 70 .539 3 _ 8-2 L-1 45-32 37-38 Cincinnati 72 81 .471 13½ 10½ 6-4 W-2 40-35 32-46 Pittsburgh 65 87 .428 20 17 3-7 L-5 31-43 34-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _ _ 6-4 L-1 57-21 41-34 Arizona 78 75 .510 20 4½ 3-7 W-1 39-36 39-39 San Francisco 74 78 .487 23½ 8 5-5 W-3 33-42 41-36 San Diego 69 83 .454 28½ 13 3-7 W-1 35-40 34-43 Colorado 66 87 .431 32 16½ 6-4 L-2 40-38 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

Miami 12, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

