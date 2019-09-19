Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 19, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 100 54 .649 _ _ 6-4 W-1 55-23 45-31
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 _ 6-4 W-1 43-32 47-31
Boston 80 72 .526 19 4-6 W-1 37-41 43-31
Toronto 62 91 .405 37½ 28 7-3 W-4 31-44 31-47
Baltimore 49 104 .320 50½ 41 3-7 L-4 23-55 26-49

x-clinched division

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 93 59 .612 _ _ 5-5 L-1 43-34 50-25
Cleveland 90 63 .588 _ 8-2 W-4 47-31 43-32
Chicago 66 86 .434 27 23½ 4-6 W-1 35-39 31-47
Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½ 34 3-7 L-2 29-47 27-50
Detroit 45 107 .296 48 44½ 3-7 L-3 21-54 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 100 53 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-5 58-20 42-33
Oakland 92 61 .601 8 _ 8-2 W-2 50-28 42-33
Texas 74 79 .484 26 16 4-6 L-5 42-33 32-46
Los Angeles 69 84 .451 31 21 2-8 L-1 36-39 33-45
Seattle 65 88 .425 35 25 7-3 W-5 33-42 32-46

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 94 60 .610 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-30 46-30
Washington 83 68 .550 _ 5-5 L-1 42-31 41-37
New York 79 73 .520 14 7-3 W-2 43-31 36-42
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 14½ 4 5-5 L-1 43-35 35-38
Miami 53 99 .349 40 29½ 2-8 L-1 29-49 24-50

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 86 67 .562 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-29 37-38
Milwaukee 83 70 .542 3 _ 8-2 W-1 46-32 37-38
Chicago 82 71 .536 4 1 5-5 L-3 51-27 31-44
Cincinnati 72 81 .471 14 11 6-4 W-2 40-35 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 21 18 3-7 L-6 31-44 34-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _ _ 6-4 L-1 57-21 41-34
Arizona 78 75 .510 20 5 3-7 W-1 39-36 39-39
San Francisco 74 79 .484 24 9 5-5 L-1 33-42 41-37
San Diego 69 84 .451 29 14 3-7 L-1 35-40 34-44
Colorado 66 87 .431 32 17 6-4 L-2 40-38 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

