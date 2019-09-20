Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 100 55 .645 _ _ 5-5 L-1 55-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 91 63 .591 _ 6-4 W-2 44-32 47-31
Boston 80 73 .523 19 10½ 4-6 L-1 37-41 43-32
Toronto 63 91 .409 36½ 28 8-2 W-5 31-44 32-47
Baltimore 50 104 .325 49½ 41 4-6 W-1 24-55 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 95 59 .617 _ _ 6-4 W-2 45-34 50-25
Cleveland 91 63 .591 4 _ 8-2 W-5 48-31 43-32
Chicago 67 86 .438 27½ 23½ 4-6 W-2 35-39 32-47
Kansas City 56 99 .361 39½ 35½ 3-7 L-4 29-47 27-52
Detroit 45 108 .294 49½ 45½ 2-8 L-4 21-55 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 101 53 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-6 59-20 42-33
Oakland 93 61 .604 8 _ 9-1 W-3 51-28 42-33
Texas 74 80 .481 27 17 3-7 L-6 42-33 32-47
Los Angeles 69 85 .448 32 22 2-8 L-2 36-39 33-46
Seattle 65 89 .422 36 26 7-3 L-1 33-42 32-47

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 95 60 .613 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-30 46-30
Washington 84 68 .553 _ 5-5 W-1 42-31 42-37
New York 80 73 .523 14 7-3 W-3 43-31 37-42
Philadelphia 78 74 .513 15½ 5 4-6 L-2 43-35 35-39
Miami 53 100 .346 41 30½ 2-8 L-2 29-50 24-50

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 67 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-3 49-29 38-38
Milwaukee 84 70 .545 3 _ 8-2 W-2 47-32 37-38
Chicago 82 72 .532 5 2 5-5 L-4 51-28 31-44
Cincinnati 72 82 .468 15 12 5-5 L-1 40-36 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 89 .422 22 19 2-8 L-7 31-44 34-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 58-21 41-34
Arizona 79 75 .513 20 5 4-6 W-2 39-36 40-39
San Francisco 74 80 .481 25 10 5-5 L-2 33-42 41-38
San Diego 69 85 .448 30 15 2-8 L-2 35-41 34-44
Colorado 66 88 .429 33 18 6-4 L-3 40-38 26-50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 16-6), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

