All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|101
|55
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|56-24
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|92
|63
|.594
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|45-32
|47-31
|Boston
|80
|74
|.519
|20
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|37-41
|43-33
|Toronto
|63
|92
|.406
|37½
|29
|7-3
|L-1
|31-44
|32-48
|Baltimore
|50
|105
|.323
|50½
|42
|3-7
|L-1
|24-56
|26-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|95
|60
|.613
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-35
|50-25
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|4
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|48-32
|43-32
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|26½
|23½
|4-6
|W-3
|35-39
|33-47
|Kansas City
|57
|99
|.365
|38½
|35½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-47
|28-52
|Detroit
|45
|109
|.292
|49½
|46½
|2-8
|L-5
|21-56
|24-53
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|101
|54
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|59-21
|42-33
|Oakland
|94
|61
|.606
|7
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|52-28
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|81
|.477
|27
|18
|2-8
|L-7
|42-33
|32-48
|Los Angeles
|70
|85
|.452
|31
|22
|3-7
|W-1
|36-39
|34-46
|Seattle
|66
|89
|.426
|35
|26
|7-3
|W-1
|33-42
|33-47
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|50-30
|46-30
|Washington
|85
|68
|.556
|9½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|42-31
|43-37
|New York
|80
|74
|.519
|15
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|43-31
|37-43
|Philadelphia
|79
|74
|.516
|15½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|43-35
|36-39
|Miami
|53
|101
|.344
|42
|31½
|2-8
|L-3
|29-51
|24-50
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|88
|67
|.568
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|49-29
|39-38
|Milwaukee
|85
|70
|.548
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|48-32
|37-38
|Chicago
|82
|73
|.529
|6
|3
|5-5
|L-5
|51-29
|31-44
|Cincinnati
|73
|82
|.471
|15
|12
|6-4
|W-1
|41-36
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|90
|.419
|23
|20
|2-8
|L-8
|31-44
|34-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|56
|.639
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|58-22
|41-34
|Arizona
|80
|75
|.516
|19
|5
|5-5
|W-3
|39-36
|41-39
|San Francisco
|74
|81
|.477
|25
|11
|4-6
|L-3
|33-42
|41-39
|San Diego
|69
|86
|.445
|30
|16
|1-9
|L-3
|35-42
|34-44
|Colorado
|67
|88
|.432
|32
|18
|6-4
|W-1
|40-38
|27-50
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 9, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
Arizona 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
