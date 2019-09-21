Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 101 55 .647 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 92 63 .594 _ 6-4 W-3 45-32 47-31
Boston 80 74 .519 20 11½ 4-6 L-2 37-41 43-33
Toronto 63 92 .406 37½ 29 7-3 L-1 31-44 32-48
Baltimore 50 105 .323 50½ 42 3-7 L-1 24-56 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 95 60 .613 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-35 50-25
Cleveland 91 64 .587 4 1 7-3 L-1 48-32 43-32
Chicago 68 86 .442 26½ 23½ 4-6 W-3 35-39 33-47
Kansas City 57 99 .365 38½ 35½ 3-7 W-1 29-47 28-52
Detroit 45 109 .292 49½ 46½ 2-8 L-5 21-56 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 101 54 .652 _ _ 6-4 L-1 59-21 42-33
Oakland 94 61 .606 7 _ 9-1 W-4 52-28 42-33
Texas 74 81 .477 27 18 2-8 L-7 42-33 32-48
Los Angeles 70 85 .452 31 22 3-7 W-1 36-39 34-46
Seattle 66 89 .426 35 26 7-3 W-1 33-42 33-47

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 60 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-3 50-30 46-30
Washington 85 68 .556 _ 6-4 W-2 42-31 43-37
New York 80 74 .519 15 6-4 L-1 43-31 37-43
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 15½ 5 5-5 W-1 43-35 36-39
Miami 53 101 .344 42 31½ 2-8 L-3 29-51 24-50

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 88 67 .568 _ _ 7-3 W-4 49-29 39-38
Milwaukee 85 70 .548 3 _ 8-2 W-3 48-32 37-38
Chicago 82 73 .529 6 3 5-5 L-5 51-29 31-44
Cincinnati 73 82 .471 15 12 6-4 W-1 41-36 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 90 .419 23 20 2-8 L-8 31-44 34-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 _ _ 6-4 L-1 58-22 41-34
Arizona 80 75 .516 19 5 5-5 W-3 39-36 41-39
San Francisco 74 81 .477 25 11 4-6 L-3 33-42 41-39
San Diego 69 86 .445 30 16 1-9 L-3 35-42 34-44
Colorado 67 88 .432 32 18 6-4 W-1 40-38 27-50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

