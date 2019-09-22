Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 22, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 _ 5-5 L-1 45-33 47-31
Boston 81 74 .523 20 10½ 5-5 W-1 37-41 44-33
Toronto 63 93 .404 38½ 29 6-4 L-2 31-44 32-49
Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½ 41 4-6 W-1 25-56 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-35 50-25
Cleveland 91 64 .587 ½ 7-3 L-1 48-32 43-32
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½ 23½ 4-6 L-1 35-39 33-48
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½ 35½ 2-8 L-1 29-47 28-53
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½ 45½ 3-7 W-1 22-56 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 60-21 42-33
Oakland 94 62 .603 8 _ 8-2 L-1 52-29 42-33
Texas 75 81 .481 27 17 3-7 W-1 42-33 33-48
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 22 3-7 L-1 36-39 34-47
Seattle 66 90 .423 36 26 6-4 L-1 33-42 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 50-31 46-30
Washington 85 69 .552 _ 5-5 L-1 42-31 43-38
New York 81 74 .523 14 6-4 W-1 43-31 38-43
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 15 5-5 W-1 43-35 36-39
Miami 54 101 .348 41 31½ 3-7 W-1 30-51 24-50

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 89 67 .571 _ _ 7-3 W-5 49-29 40-38
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3 _ 8-2 W-4 49-32 37-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 7 4 4-6 L-6 51-30 31-44
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16 13 6-4 L-1 41-37 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24 21 1-9 L-9 31-44 34-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-1 59-22 41-34
Arizona 80 76 .513 20 6 5-5 L-1 39-36 41-40
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25 11 5-5 W-1 33-42 42-39
San Diego 70 86 .449 30 16 2-8 W-1 36-42 34-44
Colorado 67 89 .429 33 19 5-5 L-1 40-38 27-51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Miami 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-9) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress