All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-New York 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-24 45-31 Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 9½ _ 5-5 L-1 45-33 47-31 Boston 81 74 .523 20 10½ 5-5 W-1 37-41 44-33 Toronto 63 93 .404 38½ 29 6-4 L-2 31-44 32-49 Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½ 41 4-6 W-1 25-56 26-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 96 60 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-35 50-25 Cleveland 91 64 .587 4½ ½ 7-3 L-1 48-32 43-32 Chicago 68 87 .439 27½ 23½ 4-6 L-1 35-39 33-48 Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½ 35½ 2-8 L-1 29-47 28-53 Detroit 46 109 .297 49½ 45½ 3-7 W-1 22-56 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 60-21 42-33 Oakland 94 62 .603 8 _ 8-2 L-1 52-29 42-33 Texas 75 81 .481 27 17 3-7 W-1 42-33 33-48 Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 22 3-7 L-1 36-39 34-47 Seattle 66 90 .423 36 26 6-4 L-1 33-42 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 50-31 46-30 Washington 85 69 .552 9½ _ 5-5 L-1 42-31 43-38 New York 81 74 .523 14 4½ 6-4 W-1 43-31 38-43 Philadelphia 79 74 .516 15 5½ 5-5 W-1 43-35 36-39 Miami 54 101 .348 41 31½ 3-7 W-1 30-51 24-50

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-St. Louis 89 67 .571 _ _ 7-3 W-5 49-29 40-38 Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3 _ 8-2 W-4 49-32 37-38 Chicago 82 74 .526 7 4 4-6 L-6 51-30 31-44 Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16 13 6-4 L-1 41-37 32-46 Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24 21 1-9 L-9 31-44 34-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-1 59-22 41-34 Arizona 80 76 .513 20 6 5-5 L-1 39-36 41-40 San Francisco 75 81 .481 25 11 5-5 W-1 33-42 42-39 San Diego 70 86 .449 30 16 2-8 W-1 36-42 34-44 Colorado 67 89 .429 33 19 5-5 L-1 40-38 27-51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Miami 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-9) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

