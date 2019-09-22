All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|57-24
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|92
|64
|.590
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|45-33
|47-31
|Boston
|81
|74
|.523
|20
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-41
|44-33
|Toronto
|63
|93
|.404
|38½
|29
|6-4
|L-2
|31-44
|32-49
|Baltimore
|51
|105
|.327
|50½
|41
|4-6
|W-1
|25-56
|26-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|46-35
|50-25
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|4½
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|48-32
|43-32
|Chicago
|68
|87
|.439
|27½
|23½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-39
|33-48
|Kansas City
|57
|100
|.363
|39½
|35½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-47
|28-53
|Detroit
|46
|109
|.297
|49½
|45½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-56
|24-53
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|60-21
|42-33
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|8
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|52-29
|42-33
|Texas
|75
|81
|.481
|27
|17
|3-7
|W-1
|42-33
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|22
|3-7
|L-1
|36-39
|34-47
|Seattle
|66
|90
|.423
|36
|26
|6-4
|L-1
|33-42
|33-48
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|61
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|50-31
|46-30
|Washington
|85
|69
|.552
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-31
|43-38
|New York
|81
|74
|.523
|14
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|43-31
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|79
|74
|.516
|15
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|43-35
|36-39
|Miami
|54
|101
|.348
|41
|31½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-51
|24-50
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|89
|67
|.571
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|49-29
|40-38
|Milwaukee
|86
|70
|.551
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|49-32
|37-38
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-6
|51-30
|31-44
|Cincinnati
|73
|83
|.468
|16
|13
|6-4
|L-1
|41-37
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|91
|.417
|24
|21
|1-9
|L-9
|31-44
|34-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|59-22
|41-34
|Arizona
|80
|76
|.513
|20
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|41-40
|San Francisco
|75
|81
|.481
|25
|11
|5-5
|W-1
|33-42
|42-39
|San Diego
|70
|86
|.449
|30
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|36-42
|34-44
|Colorado
|67
|89
|.429
|33
|19
|5-5
|L-1
|40-38
|27-51
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
Arizona 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3
Miami 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-9) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
