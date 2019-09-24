Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Baseball Expanded Glance

September 24, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 56 .646 _ _ 5-5 L-1 57-24 45-32
Tampa Bay 94 64 .595 8 _ 7-3 W-2 47-33 47-31
Boston 82 75 .522 19½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 37-41 45-34
Toronto 64 94 .405 38 30 6-4 L-1 32-45 32-49
Baltimore 52 106 .329 50 42 4-6 W-1 25-56 27-50

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 97 60 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-35 51-25
Cleveland 93 64 .592 4 ½ 7-3 W-2 49-32 44-32
Chicago 68 88 .436 28½ 25 4-6 L-2 35-40 33-48
Kansas City 58 100 .367 39½ 36 3-7 W-1 30-47 28-53
Detroit 46 110 .295 50½ 47 3-7 L-1 22-57 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 103 54 .656 _ _ 8-2 W-2 60-21 43-33
Oakland 94 63 .599 9 _ 7-3 L-2 52-29 42-34
Texas 75 82 .478 28 18½ 2-8 L-1 42-34 33-48
Los Angeles 71 86 .452 32 22½ 4-6 W-1 37-39 34-47
Seattle 66 91 .420 37 27½ 6-4 L-2 33-43 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 62 .608 _ _ 5-5 L-2 50-31 46-31
z-Washington 88 69 .561 _ 7-3 W-3 45-31 43-38
New York 82 75 .522 13½ 5 6-4 W-1 44-32 38-43
Philadelphia 79 78 .503 16½ 8 3-7 L-4 43-35 36-43
Miami 55 102 .350 40½ 32 4-6 L-1 30-51 25-51

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 67 .573 _ _ 7-3 W-6 49-29 41-38
Milwaukee 87 70 .554 3 _ 9-1 W-5 49-32 38-38
Chicago 82 75 .522 8 5 3-7 L-7 51-30 31-45
Cincinnati 73 84 .465 17 14 5-5 L-2 41-38 32-46
Pittsburgh 66 91 .420 24 21 1-9 W-1 32-44 34-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-2 59-22 42-34
Arizona 80 77 .510 21 7 5-5 L-2 39-37 41-40
San Francisco 75 82 .478 26 12 5-5 L-1 33-43 42-39
San Diego 70 87 .446 31 17 2-8 L-1 36-43 34-44
Colorado 68 89 .433 33 19 6-4 W-1 40-38 28-51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 12, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

