All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|102
|56
|.646
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|57-24
|45-32
|Tampa Bay
|94
|64
|.595
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|47-33
|47-31
|Boston
|82
|75
|.522
|19½
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-41
|45-34
|Toronto
|64
|94
|.405
|38
|30
|6-4
|L-1
|32-45
|32-49
|Baltimore
|52
|106
|.329
|50
|42
|4-6
|W-1
|25-56
|27-50
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|46-35
|51-25
|Cleveland
|93
|64
|.592
|4
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|49-32
|44-32
|Chicago
|68
|88
|.436
|28½
|25
|4-6
|L-2
|35-40
|33-48
|Kansas City
|58
|100
|.367
|39½
|36
|3-7
|W-1
|30-47
|28-53
|Detroit
|46
|110
|.295
|50½
|47
|3-7
|L-1
|22-57
|24-53
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|103
|54
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|60-21
|43-33
|Oakland
|94
|63
|.599
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|52-29
|42-34
|Texas
|75
|82
|.478
|28
|18½
|2-8
|L-1
|42-34
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|71
|86
|.452
|32
|22½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-39
|34-47
|Seattle
|66
|91
|.420
|37
|27½
|6-4
|L-2
|33-43
|33-48
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|62
|.608
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|50-31
|46-31
|z-Washington
|88
|69
|.561
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-31
|43-38
|New York
|82
|75
|.522
|13½
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|44-32
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|79
|78
|.503
|16½
|8
|3-7
|L-4
|43-35
|36-43
|Miami
|55
|102
|.350
|40½
|32
|4-6
|L-1
|30-51
|25-51
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|90
|67
|.573
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|49-29
|41-38
|Milwaukee
|87
|70
|.554
|3
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|49-32
|38-38
|Chicago
|82
|75
|.522
|8
|5
|3-7
|L-7
|51-30
|31-45
|Cincinnati
|73
|84
|.465
|17
|14
|5-5
|L-2
|41-38
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|66
|91
|.420
|24
|21
|1-9
|W-1
|32-44
|34-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|59-22
|42-34
|Arizona
|80
|77
|.510
|21
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|39-37
|41-40
|San Francisco
|75
|82
|.478
|26
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|33-43
|42-39
|San Diego
|70
|87
|.446
|31
|17
|2-8
|L-1
|36-43
|34-44
|Colorado
|68
|89
|.433
|33
|19
|6-4
|W-1
|40-38
|28-51
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Boston 12, Texas 10
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 9, Arizona 7
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
