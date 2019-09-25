All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-New York 102 57 .642 _ _ 5-5 L-2 57-24 45-33 Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7 _ 7-3 W-3 48-33 47-31 Boston 83 75 .525 18½ 11½ 5-5 W-2 37-41 46-34 Toronto 65 94 .409 37 30 7-3 W-1 33-45 32-49 Baltimore 52 107 .327 50 43 3-7 L-1 25-56 27-51

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Minnesota 98 60 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-3 46-35 52-25 Cleveland 93 65 .589 5 1½ 7-3 L-1 49-32 44-33 Chicago 69 88 .439 28½ 25 4-6 W-1 36-40 33-48 Kansas City 58 101 .365 40½ 37 3-7 L-1 30-48 28-53 Detroit 46 111 .293 51½ 48 2-8 L-2 22-58 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Houston 104 54 .658 _ _ 9-1 W-3 60-21 44-33 Oakland 95 63 .601 9 _ 7-3 W-1 52-29 43-34 Texas 75 83 .475 29 19½ 1-9 L-2 42-35 33-48 Los Angeles 71 87 .449 33 23½ 4-6 L-1 37-40 34-47 Seattle 66 92 .418 38 28½ 6-4 L-3 33-44 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 97 62 .610 _ _ 5-5 W-1 50-31 47-31 y-Washington 89 69 .563 7½ _ 7-3 W-4 46-31 43-38 New York 83 75 .525 13½ 5 6-4 W-2 45-32 38-43 Philadelphia 79 79 .500 17½ 9 3-7 L-5 43-35 36-44 Miami 55 103 .348 41½ 33 3-7 L-2 30-51 25-52

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-St. Louis 90 69 .566 _ _ 7-3 L-2 49-29 41-40 z-Milwaukee 88 70 .557 1½ _ 9-1 W-6 49-32 39-38 Chicago 82 76 .519 7½ 6 2-8 L-8 51-30 31-46 Cincinnati 73 85 .462 16½ 15 4-6 L-3 41-39 32-46 Pittsburgh 67 91 .424 22½ 21 2-8 W-2 33-44 34-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 _ _ 7-3 W-3 59-22 43-34 Arizona 82 77 .516 20½ 6½ 6-4 W-2 41-37 41-40 San Francisco 76 82 .481 26 12 5-5 W-1 34-43 42-39 San Diego 70 88 .443 32 18 2-8 L-2 36-44 34-44 Colorado 68 90 .430 34 20 5-5 L-1 40-38 28-52

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 12, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-0) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, 19 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 9, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

