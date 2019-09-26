Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 26, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 57 .642 _ _ 5-5 L-2 57-24 45-33
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7 _ 7-3 W-3 48-33 47-31
Boston 83 76 .522 19 12 4-6 L-1 37-41 46-35
Toronto 65 94 .409 37 30 7-3 W-1 33-45 32-49
Baltimore 52 107 .327 50 43 3-7 L-1 25-56 27-51

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 99 60 .623 _ _ 8-2 W-4 46-35 53-25
Cleveland 93 65 .589 7-3 L-1 49-32 44-33
Chicago 69 88 .439 29 25 4-6 W-1 36-40 33-48
Kansas City 58 101 .365 41 37 3-7 L-1 30-48 28-53
Detroit 46 112 .291 52½ 48½ 2-8 L-3 22-59 24-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 104 54 .658 _ _ 9-1 W-3 60-21 44-33
Oakland 95 63 .601 9 _ 7-3 W-1 52-29 43-34
Texas 76 83 .478 28½ 19 2-8 W-1 43-35 33-48
Los Angeles 71 87 .449 33 23½ 4-6 L-1 37-40 34-47
Seattle 66 92 .418 38 28½ 6-4 L-3 33-44 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 97 62 .610 _ _ 5-5 W-1 50-31 47-31
y-Washington 90 69 .566 7 _ 8-2 W-5 47-31 43-38
New York 83 76 .522 14 6 6-4 L-1 45-33 38-43
Philadelphia 79 80 .497 18 10 2-8 L-6 43-35 36-45
Miami 56 103 .352 41 33 4-6 W-1 30-51 26-52

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 69 .566 _ _ 7-3 L-2 49-29 41-40
z-Milwaukee 89 70 .560 1 _ 9-1 W-7 49-32 40-38
Chicago 82 76 .519 2-8 L-8 51-30 31-46
Cincinnati 73 86 .459 17 16 4-6 L-4 41-40 32-46
Pittsburgh 67 91 .424 22½ 21½ 2-8 W-2 33-44 34-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-4 59-22 44-34
Arizona 82 77 .516 21 7 6-4 W-2 41-37 41-40
San Francisco 77 82 .484 26 12 6-4 W-2 35-43 42-39
San Diego 70 89 .440 33 19 2-8 L-3 36-45 34-44
Colorado 68 91 .428 35 21 4-6 L-2 40-38 28-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Boston 5

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 9, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 8-10) at Arizona (Weaver 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

