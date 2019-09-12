Listen Live Sports

Bears-Broncos Preview Capsule

September 12, 2019 1:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (0-1) at DENVER (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bears 0-1; Broncos 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 8-7

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Bears 17-15, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK — Bears lost to Packers 10-3; Broncos lost to Raiders 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 13, Broncos No. 24

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (23).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERSLL (2), RUSH (6), PASS (5).

BRONCOS OVERALL — OVERALL (21), RUSH (21), PASS (17).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos HC Vic Fangio was Bears defensive coordinator last four seasons. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has six TDs, two INTs and 105.4 rating in four career road starts vs. AFC. … RB Tarik Cohen led Bears with eight catches in Week 1. … WR Allen Robinson (seven catches, 102 yards) posted 10th career 100-yard game in opener. … LB Khalil Mack has 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss in eight career games against Denver while with Oakland. Mack had career-best five sacks at Denver on Dec. 12, 2015 with Oakland. … Bears LB Danny Trevathan played for Broncos from 2012-15. … LB Leonard Floyd had two sacks of Aaron Rodgers last week. … Joe Flacco’s 105.3 rating last week best by Broncos QB since Trevor Siemian’s 107.7 on Nov. 26, 2017. … WR Courtland Sutton posted career highs with seven catches for 120 yards vs. Raiders. … WR Emmanuel Sanders had five catches for 86 yards, TD in return from torn left Achilles tendon. … Prized free agent RT Ja’Wuan James (four years, $51 million) knocked out of opener with knee injury, replaced by Elijah Wilkinson. … WR Tim Patrick (left hand) eighth Bronco placed on IR. … LB Von Miller has NFL-high 98 sacks since joining league in ’11. … Miller, Bradley Chubb shut out at Oakland, Denver’s first game with zero QB hits since Dec. 14, 2014, vs. San Diego. … ILB Josey Jewell posted career-high 14 tackles last week. … Fantasy Watch: Sutton capitalized on Sanders’ double teams for first career 100-yard game last week.

