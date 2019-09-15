Bears-Broncos Stats

|Chicago
|0
|6
|7
|3—16
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|11—14
|First Quarter
Den_FG McManus 43, 9:45.
Chi_FG Pineiro 40, 13:35.
Chi_FG Pineiro 52, 5:10.
Chi_Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 1:14.
Den_FG McManus 32, 13:37.
Den_Sanders 7 pass from Flacco (Sanders pass from Flacco), :31.
Chi_FG Pineiro 53, :00.
A_76,885.
___
|Chi
|Den
|First downs
|18
|27
|Total Net Yards
|273
|372
|Rushes-yards
|29-153
|24-90
|Passing
|120
|282
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|4-35
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-0
|35-50-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-10
|Punts
|5-57.4
|5-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|10-81
|Time of Possession
|27:01
|32:59
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 18-62, Patterson 2-50, Cohen 4-18, Gabriel 1-14, Trubisky 1-8, M.Davis 3-1. Denver, Freeman 11-54, Lindsay 13-36.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 16-27-0-120. Denver, Flacco 35-50-1-292.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 4-41, Shaheen 3-24, Braunecker 2-24, Cohen 2-7, Burton 2-5, Gabriel 1-11, Montgomery 1-6, A.Miller 1-2. Denver, Sanders 11-98, Freeman 5-48, Sutton 4-40, Fant 4-33, Lindsay 4-30, Heuerman 4-21, Hamilton 2-15, Fumagalli 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
