Bears-Broncos Stats

Chicago 0 6 7 3—16 Denver 3 0 0 11—14 First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 43, 9:45.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 40, 13:35.

Chi_FG Pineiro 52, 5:10.

Third Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 32, 13:37.

Den_Sanders 7 pass from Flacco (Sanders pass from Flacco), :31.

Chi_FG Pineiro 53, :00.

A_76,885.

Chi Den First downs 18 27 Total Net Yards 273 372 Rushes-yards 29-153 24-90 Passing 120 282 Punt Returns 1-7 4-35 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-8 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 16-27-0 35-50-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-10 Punts 5-57.4 5-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-65 10-81 Time of Possession 27:01 32:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 18-62, Patterson 2-50, Cohen 4-18, Gabriel 1-14, Trubisky 1-8, M.Davis 3-1. Denver, Freeman 11-54, Lindsay 13-36.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 16-27-0-120. Denver, Flacco 35-50-1-292.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 4-41, Shaheen 3-24, Braunecker 2-24, Cohen 2-7, Burton 2-5, Gabriel 1-11, Montgomery 1-6, A.Miller 1-2. Denver, Sanders 11-98, Freeman 5-48, Sutton 4-40, Fant 4-33, Lindsay 4-30, Heuerman 4-21, Hamilton 2-15, Fumagalli 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

