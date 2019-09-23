Listen Live Sports

...

Bears-Redskins Stats

September 23, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago 7 21 0 3—31
Washington 0 3 6 6—15
First Quarter

Chi_Clinton-Dix 37 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Chi_Gabriel 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:00.

Chi_Gabriel 1 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 5:42.

Chi_Gabriel 36 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :43.

Was_FG Hopkins 35, :00.

Third Quarter

Was_McLaurin 15 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 6:39.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Richardson 2 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 13:11.

Chi_FG Pineiro 38, 1:50.

A_67,327.

___

Chi Was
First downs 21 25
Total Net Yards 298 356
Rushes-yards 24-90 21-69
Passing 208 287
Punt Returns 1-3 2-15
Kickoff Returns 2-52 3-102
Interceptions Ret. 3-96 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 25-31-1 30-43-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 4-45
Punts 3-46.7 1-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 9-59 9-61
Time of Possession 31:36 28:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-67, Patterson 4-14, Gabriel 1-7, Trubisky 1-2, M.Davis 1-2, Cohen 4-(minus 2). Washington, Peterson 12-37, Thompson 7-29, Keenum 2-3.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 25-31-1-231. Washington, Keenum 30-43-3-332.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 6-75, Robinson 6-60, Burton 4-20, Montgomery 3-14, Cohen 2-26, Miller 1-15, Wims 1-8, Shaheen 1-7, Patterson 1-6. Washington, Richardson 8-83, McLaurin 6-70, Quinn 5-30, Thompson 4-79, V.Davis 2-30, Sims 2-24, Sprinkle 2-19, Peterson 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Pineiro 44. Washington, Hopkins 43.

