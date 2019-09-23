Bears-Redskins Stats

|Chicago
|7
|21
|0
|3—31
|Washington
|0
|3
|6
|6—15
|First Quarter
Chi_Clinton-Dix 37 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:42.
Chi_Gabriel 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:00.
Chi_Gabriel 1 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 5:42.
Chi_Gabriel 36 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :43.
Was_FG Hopkins 35, :00.
Was_McLaurin 15 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 6:39.
Was_Richardson 2 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 13:11.
Chi_FG Pineiro 38, 1:50.
A_67,327.
___
|Chi
|Was
|First downs
|21
|25
|Total Net Yards
|298
|356
|Rushes-yards
|24-90
|21-69
|Passing
|208
|287
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|3-102
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-96
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-31-1
|30-43-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|4-45
|Punts
|3-46.7
|1-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-59
|9-61
|Time of Possession
|31:36
|28:24
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-67, Patterson 4-14, Gabriel 1-7, Trubisky 1-2, M.Davis 1-2, Cohen 4-(minus 2). Washington, Peterson 12-37, Thompson 7-29, Keenum 2-3.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 25-31-1-231. Washington, Keenum 30-43-3-332.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 6-75, Robinson 6-60, Burton 4-20, Montgomery 3-14, Cohen 2-26, Miller 1-15, Wims 1-8, Shaheen 1-7, Patterson 1-6. Washington, Richardson 8-83, McLaurin 6-70, Quinn 5-30, Thompson 4-79, V.Davis 2-30, Sims 2-24, Sprinkle 2-19, Peterson 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Pineiro 44. Washington, Hopkins 43.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.