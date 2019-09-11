Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears sign tight end J.P. Holtz, cut Abdullah Anderson

September 11, 2019 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — ?The Chicago Bears have waived defensive end Abdullah Anderson and signed former Washington Redskins tight end J.P. Holtz.

Holtz, an undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh, had played 14 snaps on special teams in the Redskins’ first game but did not have a reception. He was waived Tuesday.

The Bears were without tight end Trey Burton in their season-opening 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a groin strain. Burton practiced only on a limited basis Wednesday, after practicing on a limited basis last week.

Anderson was on the Bears’ practice squad last season and had been one of six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate