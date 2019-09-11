Bears sign tight end J.P. Holtz, cut Abdullah Anderson

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — ?The Chicago Bears have waived defensive end Abdullah Anderson and signed former Washington Redskins tight end J.P. Holtz.

Holtz, an undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh, had played 14 snaps on special teams in the Redskins’ first game but did not have a reception. He was waived Tuesday.

The Bears were without tight end Trey Burton in their season-opening 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a groin strain. Burton practiced only on a limited basis Wednesday, after practicing on a limited basis last week.

Anderson was on the Bears’ practice squad last season and had been one of six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

