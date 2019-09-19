Bengals-Bills Preview Capsule

CINCINNATI (0-2) at BUFFALO (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 2-0; Bengals 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Bills lead 16-15

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Bills 20-16, Oct. 8, 2017

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to 49ers 41-17; Bills beat Giants 28-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 29, Bills No. 11

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (22t), PASS (2).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (18).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bengals have won four of past five meetings — including past two at Orchard Park, New York — dating to 2011 since snapping 10-game skid spanning 1989-2010. … Bengals seeking to avoid second 0-3 start in three years. … First-time coach Zac Taylor seeking first career win after replacing Marvin Lewis in offseason. … QB Andy Dalton still fondly remembered in Buffalo for final-minute 49-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 to secure 31-27 2017 season-ending win over Baltimore. Ravens’ loss clinched Buffalo first playoff berth in 17 years and led to Bills fans donating more than $450,000 to Dalton’s charitable foundation. … Dalton leads NFL with 61 completions and second with 729 yards passing. … Bengals have combined for just 59 yards rushing on 33 carries through two games. … Against 49ers, defense allowed 572 yards — fifth most in team history and third most at home. … Bills have chance to open 3-0 for third time in 26 seasons. … Bills 1-1 in home openers under coach Sean McDermott. … Buffalo topped 370 yards offense in consecutive games after doing that three times last year. … Bills have scored nine touchdowns in past nine drives inside opponents’ 20 dating to last season. … QB Josh Allen has topped 200 yards passing in seven straight — longest team streak since Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly had nine-game streak Sept. 13-Nov. 16, 1992. … Allen has won consecutive games with 30 or more pass attempts after going 0-5 last year. … RB Frank Gore’s 1-yard TD was 78th of career and first since Nov. 26, 2017, when he was with Indianapolis. … Gore is two rushing TDs short of matching Edgerrin James for 20th on NFL career list. … TE Tyler Kroft, who spent first four seasons in Cincinnati, could make Bills debut after missing entire offseason with broken right foot. … Bills had lost past eight when allowing 370 yards offense before beating Giants. … Fantasy tip: Nothing to suggest Allen won’t continue putting up points both as passer and runner against defense which unraveled against 49ers.

