Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Best-selling novelist Dorothea Benton Frank dead at 67

September 4, 2019 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Novelist Dorothea Benton Frank, who set such best-sellers as “Sullivan’s Island” in her native South Carolina, has died. She was 67.

Frank died Monday after a brief battle with leukemia, publisher William Morrow announced. For the past 30 years, she had homes in Montclair, New Jersey, and Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, part of Charleston County.

“Sullivan’s Island” was her first book, completed when she was in her mid-40s and published in 1999. It was the story of a troubled woman confronting her past and was the first of many “Low Country” tales, among them “Isle of Palms” and “Shem Creek.”

Her other novels included “By Invitation Only,” ”The Last Original Wife” and “All the Single Ladies.” Her novel “Queen Bee” came out in May.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia