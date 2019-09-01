Listen Live Sports

Bills put TE Croom on IR, plan to re-sign S Coleman

September 1, 2019 5:18 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are putting tight end Jason Croom on injured reserve and intend to re-sign safety Kurt Coleman to take his place on the roster.

Croom has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp and the preseason. He played in 15 games for the Bills in 2018.

Speaking to reporters Sunday for the first time since cutting the roster down to 53 players, general manager Brandon Beane also announced seven additions to the team’s practice squad.

Among them are running back Christian Wade, the 28-year-old former rugby player from England who made an impression with two highlight runs in the preseason. As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Wade is exempt from the 10-man limit for the practice squad. He is ineligible to be called up to the main roster.

Wide receiver Duke Williams, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, tight end Nate Becker and defensive tackle Kyle Peko also made the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

