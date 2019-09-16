Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Capitals Sum

September 16, 2019 9:37 pm
 
Chicago 1 2 0 0—3
Washington 0 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Saarela 1 (Nylander, Gustafsson), 7:20.

Second Period_2, Washington, Riat 1 (McMichael, Lewington), 2:06. 3, Chicago, Nylander 1 (Kampf, Boqvist), 4:09. 4, Washington, Boyd 1 (Protas, Djoos), 7:06 (pp). 5, Washington, Protas 1 (Snively, Malenstyn), 8:38. 6, Chicago, Boqvist 1 (Sikura, Highmore), 12:46.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_7, Washington, Wilson 1 (Protas, Copley), 2:35.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-8-9-2_30. Washington 6-13-9-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 0-0-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Washington, Copley 1-0-0 (30-27).

A_14,517 (18,277). T_2:22.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Libor Suchanek.

