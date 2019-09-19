Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

|Columbus
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk (Schultz, Guentzel), 6:28 (pp).
Second Period_2, Columbus, Milano (Stenlund, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel (Schultz, Malkin), 12:26.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Legare (Bjorkqvist, Lafferty), 6:03. 5, Pittsburgh, Legare (Bjorkqvist), 6:26.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 8-9-11_28. Pittsburgh 9-15-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-0-0 (18 shots-17 saves), Vehvilainen 0-0-0 (17-14). Pittsburgh, Murray 0-0-0 (28-27).
A_15,649 (18,387). T_2:21.
Referees_Francis Charron, Conor O’Donnell. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Travis Toomey.
