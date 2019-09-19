Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

Columbus 0 1 0—1 Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk (Schultz, Guentzel), 6:28 (pp).

Second Period_2, Columbus, Milano (Stenlund, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel (Schultz, Malkin), 12:26.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Legare (Bjorkqvist, Lafferty), 6:03. 5, Pittsburgh, Legare (Bjorkqvist), 6:26.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 8-9-11_28. Pittsburgh 9-15-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-0-0 (18 shots-17 saves), Vehvilainen 0-0-0 (17-14). Pittsburgh, Murray 0-0-0 (28-27).

A_15,649 (18,387). T_2:21.

Referees_Francis Charron, Conor O’Donnell. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Travis Toomey.

