Blues-Capitals Sum

|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1—2
|Washington
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_1, St. Louis, Poganski 1 (Fabbri), 13:37.
Second Period_2, Washington, Gudas 1 (Ovechkin, Leason), 7:15.
Third Period_3, St. Louis, Sanford 1 (Dunn), 2:05 (pp). 4, Washington, Panik 1 (Backstrom, Carlson), 19:00 (pp). 5, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Gudas, Ovechkin), 19:53.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-9-8_27. Washington 10-13-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 6; Washington 1 of 4.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 0-0-0 (23 shots-22 saves), Fitzpatrick 0-0-0 (10-8). Washington, Vanecek 0-0-0 (14-13), Samsonov 0-0-0 (12-11).
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.
