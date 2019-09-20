Blues-Jets Sum

|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, St. Louis, Kostin (Blais), 5:32. 2, St. Louis, Edmundson (Kostin, Blais), 12:11. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers, 12:49.
Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Lowry (Copp, Ehlers), 6:53.
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Bourque (Letestu, Heinola), 16:59. 6, St. Louis, Perron (Blais, Pouliot), 19:27.
Overtime_7, St. Louis, Perron (Kostin, Bouwmeester), 1:58.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-8-6-1_19. Winnipeg 9-11-10-1_31.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 4.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves), Husso 0-0-0 (11-10). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (19-15).
A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:22.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Julien Fournier.
