The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blues-Jets Sums

September 20, 2019 11:36 pm
 
St. Louis 2 0 1 1—4
Winnipeg 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Kostin (Blais), 5:32. 2, St. Louis, Edmundson (Kostin, Blais), 12:11. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers, 12:49. Penalties_Kostin, STL, (holding), 15:23.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Lowry (Copp, Ehlers), 6:53. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (slashing), 9:25; Schilling, WPG, (holding stick), 12:57; Vesalainen, WPG, (holding stick), 16:22.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Bourque (Letestu, Heinola), 16:59. 6, St. Louis, Perron (Blais, Pouliot), 19:27. Penalties_Kostin, STL, (tripping), 4:55; Perreault, WPG, (tripping), 10:58; Kostin, STL, (tripping), 12:21.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, Perron (Kostin, Bouwmeester), 1:58. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-8-6-1_19. Winnipeg 9-11-10-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves), Husso 0-0-0 (11-10). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (19-15).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:22.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Julien Fournier.

