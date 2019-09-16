Blues-Stars Sums

St. Louis 0 2 0—2 Dallas 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Harley, DAL, (hooking), 12:55.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Kostin 1 (Barbashev), 9:02. 2, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Laferriere, Walker), 14:31. Penalties_MacEachern, STL, (cross checking), 18:57.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-9-14_33. Dallas 2-11-9_22.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Wilcox 0-0-0 (9-9). Dallas, Bishop 0-0-0 (17-16), Khudobin 0-0-0 (16-15).

A_13,214 (18,532). T_2:20.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

