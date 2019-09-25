Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Boston 10, Texas 3

September 25, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 33 3 7 3
Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 Choo rf 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Calhoun dh 0 0 0 0
M.Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 Solak ph-dh 3 0 1 0
Martinez dh 5 0 2 1 Odor 2b 3 1 1 2
Travis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Santana 3b 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 2 2 1 2 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 1
León c 2 1 0 0 Heineman lf 4 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 5 2 4 2 DeShields cf 4 0 1 0
G.Hernández rf 4 1 0 0 Federowicz c 4 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1
Owings 2b-ss 4 0 2 2
Boston 032 002 102 10
Texas 300 000 000 3

E_Santana (16). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 6. 2B_Devers (52), Choo (30), Odor (29), Santana (23). HR_Vázquez (23), Moreland (19), Devers (32). SB_DeShields (23). SF_Bogaerts (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello W,14-12 6 6 3 3 0 8
T.Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cashner 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Allard L,4-2 3 6 5 5 1 1
Farrell 2 0 0 0 1 2
Martin 1 2 2 1 0 2
J.Hernández 2 2 1 1 0 3
Gibaut 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Guerrieri 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Porcello 2 (Calhoun,Santana).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Will Little; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:18. A_29,290 (49,115).

