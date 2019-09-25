Listen Live Sports

Boston 12, Texas 10

September 25, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 12 14 10 Totals 38 10 15 10
Betts rf 2 1 1 1 DeShields cf 6 1 2 0
G.Hernández rf 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 2 3 2
Devers 3b 4 2 2 1 Calhoun lf 5 2 2 0
Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 2 Solak dh 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 5 1 2 3 Santana 1b 2 2 1 1
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 0 Odor 2b 3 2 1 3
Benintendi lf 5 2 2 0 Heineman rf 5 0 2 3
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 Trevino c 5 0 1 1
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 2 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 3 0
M.Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0
Boston 411 240 000 12
Texas 410 022 100 10

E_Odor (14), Santana (15). DP_Boston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Boston 6, Texas 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (27), Moreland (17), Devers (51), Andrus (27), Kiner-Falefa (12). 3B_DeShields (4). HR_Betts (29), Odor (28). SF_Bogaerts (5), G.Hernández (1), Andrus 2 (10), Santana (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,19-6 5 11 7 7 3 6
Walden 1 3 2 2 1 0
Cashner H,4 1 1 1 1 0 2
Barnes H,26 1 0 0 0 2 2
Workman S,16-22 1 0 0 0 1 0
Texas
Vólquez 2-3 5 4 4 1 0
Jurado L,7-11 3 6 4 3 0 1
Martin 2-3 1 3 0 1 1
S.Kelley 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Springs 2 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jurado pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

WP_Rodríguez, Cashner, Vólquez(2), Martin, S.Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, John Libka; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Will Little.

T_3:59. A_23,341 (49,115).

