Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|5
|10
|
|M.Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Owings pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|G.Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|b-Holt ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|E.Rodríguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Benintendi ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|15
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|C.Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Haseley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Boston
|000
|000
|101_2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Nola in the 7th. b-walked for G.Hernández in the 9th. c-sacrificed for Barnes in the 9th. d-flied out for Franco in the 9th. e-struck out for Neris in the 9th.
1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Vázquez (25), Hoskins (33). RBIs_Vázquez (60), Benintendi (68), Franco (52). SB_Segura (10). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Benintendi. S_E.Rodríguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, E.Rodríguez, M.Hernández); Philadelphia 4 (Kingery 2, Gosselin). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Rodríguez
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|12
|105
|3.64
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.98
|Barnes, W, 5-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.19
|Workman, S, 13-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.07
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|103
|3.62
|Suárez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.40
|Hughes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.02
|Neris, L, 3-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.94
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 3-0, Hughes 1-0. IBB_off Barnes (Harper). HBP_E.Rodríguez (Haseley).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:21. A_40,688 (43,647).
