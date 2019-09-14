Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

September 14, 2019 10:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 5 10
M.Hernández 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .304
Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .312
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
1-Owings pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .095
Vázquez c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .271
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
G.Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .083
b-Holt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .316
E.Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Benintendi ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .271
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 15
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .254
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
C.Hernández 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .283
Haseley lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .237
d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Boston 000 000 101_2 6 0
Philadelphia 000 000 100_1 5 0

a-struck out for Nola in the 7th. b-walked for G.Hernández in the 9th. c-sacrificed for Barnes in the 9th. d-flied out for Franco in the 9th. e-struck out for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Vázquez (25), Hoskins (33). RBIs_Vázquez (60), Benintendi (68), Franco (52). SB_Segura (10). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Benintendi. S_E.Rodríguez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, E.Rodríguez, M.Hernández); Philadelphia 4 (Kingery 2, Gosselin). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
E.Rodríguez 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 12 105 3.64
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.98
Barnes, W, 5-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 4.19
Workman, S, 13-19 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.07
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 7 4 1 1 3 9 103 3.62
Suárez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.40
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.02
Neris, L, 3-6 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.94

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 3-0, Hughes 1-0. IBB_off Barnes (Harper). HBP_E.Rodríguez (Haseley).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:21. A_40,688 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in