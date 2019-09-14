Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 5 10 M.Hernández 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .304 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .312 Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 1-Owings pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .095 Vázquez c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .271 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 G.Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .083 b-Holt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .316 E.Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Benintendi ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .271

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 15 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .254 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 C.Hernández 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .283 Haseley lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .237 d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109 a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217

Boston 000 000 101_2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 000 100_1 5 0

a-struck out for Nola in the 7th. b-walked for G.Hernández in the 9th. c-sacrificed for Barnes in the 9th. d-flied out for Franco in the 9th. e-struck out for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Vázquez (25), Hoskins (33). RBIs_Vázquez (60), Benintendi (68), Franco (52). SB_Segura (10). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Benintendi. S_E.Rodríguez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, E.Rodríguez, M.Hernández); Philadelphia 4 (Kingery 2, Gosselin). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA E.Rodríguez 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 12 105 3.64 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.98 Barnes, W, 5-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 4.19 Workman, S, 13-19 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.07

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 7 4 1 1 3 9 103 3.62 Suárez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.40 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.02 Neris, L, 3-6 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.94

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 3-0, Hughes 1-0. IBB_off Barnes (Harper). HBP_E.Rodríguez (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:21. A_40,688 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.