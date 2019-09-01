Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.312
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.317
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|b-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|G.Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|7
|
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Goodwin lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Upton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.239
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Thaiss 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.075
|a-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|K.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Boston
|103
|000
|000_4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|010_3
|8
|0
a-walked for Stassi in the 6th. b-struck out for Travis in the 8th. c-struck out for Rengifo in the 8th. d-flied out for G.Hernández in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR_Bogaerts (31), off Heaney; Martinez (34), off Heaney; Upton (10), off Barnes. RBIs_Bogaerts 3 (103), Martinez (93), Pujols (83), Stassi (2), Upton (35). SB_Calhoun (4). SF_Stassi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Travis); Los Angeles 6 (Pujols, Rengifo, Upton, Trout, Fletcher). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
LIDP_Goodwin. GIDP_Bogaerts, Travis.
DP_Boston 1 (Travis); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols; Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|4.28
|Lakins
|2
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|43
|4.70
|Weber, W, 2-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|4.09
|Velázquez, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.69
|Barnes, H, 23
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|4.33
|Workman, S, 10-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.20
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 3-4
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|97
|4.16
|Del Pozo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.70
|Bard
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.09
|Mejía
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.63
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.60
IBB_off Heaney (Martinez). HBP_Workman (Trout). WP_Heaney(2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:21. A_39,382 (45,050).
