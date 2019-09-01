Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

September 1, 2019 7:41 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 4 10
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321
Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .312
Martinez dh 2 1 1 1 2 1 .317
Travis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
b-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321
G.Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 4 7
Fletcher 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Trout cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .293
Goodwin lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .252
Upton dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211
Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .239
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Rengifo 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .245
c-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Thaiss 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Stassi c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .075
a-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289
K.Smith c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Boston 103 000 000_4 8 0
Los Angeles 001 100 010_3 8 0

a-walked for Stassi in the 6th. b-struck out for Travis in the 8th. c-struck out for Rengifo in the 8th. d-flied out for G.Hernández in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR_Bogaerts (31), off Heaney; Martinez (34), off Heaney; Upton (10), off Barnes. RBIs_Bogaerts 3 (103), Martinez (93), Pujols (83), Stassi (2), Upton (35). SB_Calhoun (4). SF_Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Travis); Los Angeles 6 (Pujols, Rengifo, Upton, Trout, Fletcher). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

LIDP_Goodwin. GIDP_Bogaerts, Travis.

DP_Boston 1 (Travis); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols; Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 2 1 0 0 1 2 45 4.28
Lakins 2 5 2 2 1 0 43 4.70
Weber, W, 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 4.09
Velázquez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.69
Barnes, H, 23 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 4.33
Workman, S, 10-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.20
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 3-4 5 7 4 4 2 4 97 4.16
Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.70
Bard 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.09
Mejía 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.63
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.60

IBB_off Heaney (Martinez). HBP_Workman (Trout). WP_Heaney(2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:21. A_39,382 (45,050).

