Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 4 10 Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321 Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .312 Martinez dh 2 1 1 1 2 1 .317 Travis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 b-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321 G.Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 4 7 Fletcher 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .293 Goodwin lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Upton dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211 Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .239 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Rengifo 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .245 c-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Thaiss 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Stassi c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .075 a-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289 K.Smith c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217

Boston 103 000 000_4 8 0 Los Angeles 001 100 010_3 8 0

a-walked for Stassi in the 6th. b-struck out for Travis in the 8th. c-struck out for Rengifo in the 8th. d-flied out for G.Hernández in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR_Bogaerts (31), off Heaney; Martinez (34), off Heaney; Upton (10), off Barnes. RBIs_Bogaerts 3 (103), Martinez (93), Pujols (83), Stassi (2), Upton (35). SB_Calhoun (4). SF_Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Travis); Los Angeles 6 (Pujols, Rengifo, Upton, Trout, Fletcher). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

LIDP_Goodwin. GIDP_Bogaerts, Travis.

DP_Boston 1 (Travis); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols; Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 2 1 0 0 1 2 45 4.28 Lakins 2 5 2 2 1 0 43 4.70 Weber, W, 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 4.09 Velázquez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.69 Barnes, H, 23 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 4.33 Workman, S, 10-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.20

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 3-4 5 7 4 4 2 4 97 4.16 Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.70 Bard 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.09 Mejía 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.63 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.60

IBB_off Heaney (Martinez). HBP_Workman (Trout). WP_Heaney(2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:21. A_39,382 (45,050).

