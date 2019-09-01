Listen Live Sports

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

September 1, 2019 7:42 pm
 
Boston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 8 3
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Fletcher 3b-2b 5 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 3 Goodwin lf 5 0 2 0
Martinez dh 2 1 1 1 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1
Travis 1b 3 0 0 0 Upton dh 4 1 1 1
b-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 2 0
Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 c-Bour ph 1 0 0 0
G.Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 0 0 0 0
d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 1 0 0 1
a-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0
K.Smith c 1 0 0 0
Boston 103 000 000 4
Los Angeles 001 100 010 3

DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Boston 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR_Bogaerts (31), Martinez (34), Upton (10). SB_Calhoun (4). SF_Stassi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price 2 1 0 0 1 2
Lakins 2 5 2 2 1 0
Weber, W, 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 1
Velázquez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes, H, 23 1 1 1 1 0 2
Workman, S, 10-16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Heaney, L, 3-4 5 7 4 4 2 4
Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bard 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Mejía 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Workman (Trout). WP_Heaney(2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:21. A_39,382 (45,050).

