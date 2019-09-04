Listen Live Sports

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

September 4, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 33 6 9 6
Kepler cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 2 4 5
Miller cf 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Garver ph 0 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Arraez ss 0 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 Holt 2b 4 1 2 0
Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 Moreland 1b 2 1 0 0
Sanó 3b 3 0 2 0 Vázquez c 4 1 2 1
Cave rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 2 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Astudillo c 4 0 1 0
Minnesota 000 000 020 2
Boston 130 002 00x 6

DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 3. LOB_Minnesota 10, Boston 7. 2B_Vázquez (24). HR_Rosario (28), Betts 2 (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos L,11-8 5 8 6 6 3 6
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stashak 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Graterol 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boston
Rodríguez W,17-5 7 5 0 0 4 8
Brasier 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Workman S,11-17 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Berríos pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Rodríguez (Kepler). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_35,218 (37,731).

